New CMS HD VX multistage vacuum pumps from COVAL, with added intelligence and communications capability

RALEIGH, NC, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The multi-stage vacuum generation technology ensures that the CMS HD VX vacuum pumps have a high suction flow rate, up to 1600 Nl/min, as well as silent operation and reduced air consumption. They are particularly suitable for handling porous parts, such as cardboard boxes, or emptying large-volume tanks.

The COVAL DNA

The heavy duty design offers high resistance and a long service life even in the harsh environments (dust, oil, humidity) typical of production lines. The CMS HD VX pumps are extremely robust, with an IP65 protection rating and a service life of 50 million cycles. A contributing factor to their longevity is their modular design which allows specific configurations and targeted maintenance of specific parts to optimize the rate of repairability.

Communication for ease of use:

The principal enhancements to the CMS HD VX multistage vacuum pumps provide a more ergonomic user interface and permanent communication with the operations environment. The CMS HD VX multistage pumps are thus fully connected to Industry 4.0.

Above all, the design of the Human Machine Interface (HMI) has been designed with particular care, to improve information to the operator and help them react to problems more efficiently. To better facilitate operation, diagnosis and maintenance, users can more easily read and understand the status and take the appropriate actions. The 1.54″ colour LCD display is intuitive, with clear messages in 5 languages.

The IO-Link communication interface, which complies with the international standard IEC 61131-9, makes the CMS HD VX vacuum pump easy to use and allows for fast and cost-effective installation, continuous diagnostics, centralized parameterization and efficient communication with higher-level protocols (EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, etc.).

All parameterization and diagnostic functions are available and modifiable on mobile devices (Android and IOS) thanks to NFC technology and the dedicated COVAL Vacuum Manager application. This pairing makes it easy to copy parameters from one pump to another and makes it possible to store up to 5 different parameter configurations.

The application also allows the user to benefit from technical support from COVAL experts at any time, based on the data transmitted.

Qualities that make the difference

• Rugged design: Longer service life even in harsh environments

• High performance: Powerful pump ensures efficient pickup and transfer of parts

• Modularity: Higher rate of repairability with targeted interventions on each sub-assembly

• Communications capability: Permanent interaction for perfect vacuum control

www.coval-inc.com

COVAL. The vacuum you need. Where you need it, when you need it.

Established in the south of France, COVAL SAS designs, produces and markets high-performance vacuum components and systems throughout the entire world for industrial applications in all lines of business.

COVAL is an ISO 9001 V2015 certified company that innovates on a global scale in the area of vacuum handling using optimized components with integrated, intelligent and reliable features. Its solutions can be adapted to any industrial context and their primary goal is to improve productivity with safety in mind.

COVAL’s clients are present in all major industrial fields in which vacuum handling is critical for efficiency and productivity. These fields include packaging, automotive, plastic processing, aeronautics, and palletizing.

COVAL markets its products and services throughout Europe as well as in North and South America through its subsidiaries and its network of authorized distributors.

Facts and Figures

Company

• French company founded in 1986

• Company size: 135 employees

• 2022 revenue: €21 million

• 25 distributors in France and 35 international

• 5 subsidiaries: China, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.S.A.

• Production site and head office: Montélier, France

Products

Vacuum pumps, suction cups, vacuum switches, vacuum grippers, accessories

