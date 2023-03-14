Patient Engagement Solutions Market key players are Orion Health, Medecision, Mytonomy, and Quil

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Overview

The global patient engagement solutions market size was valued at USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing technological developments, adoption of EHR and mhealth solutions, the prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives by key market stakeholders, and consumerism in healthcare are some of the key drivers of this market. As per a 2021 survey by NextGen Healthcare,83% of ambulatory healthcare survey respondents believed that patient engagement solutions played a key role in organizational financial success and patient outcomes. The survey also indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made unprecedented consequences on daily lives in addition to the worldwide economy. A significant burden is formed on healthcare systems across the globe. Providers, payers, and life science companies began looking for solutions to increase engagement with patients in various settings such as remote home monitoring, virtual consultations, and clinical trials. The pandemic and the resulting movement restrictions propelled the need to facilitate virtual communication between customers and their care providers. This led to a surge in demand for patient engagement solutions during 2020. This growth, however, was observed to have dampened during 2021 and the market is anticipated to grow notably at a steady rate over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has encouraged innovations in patient monitoring and cloud computing. For instance, in April 2020, GE Healthcare announced an innovative cloud-based remote-monitoring tool intended to assist clinicians to look after ventilated COVID-19 patients. The growing number of smartphone users around the globe expedited the adoption of mHealth across the sector both from providers and consumers. Healthcare apps are rising and they are easy to download on smartphones. These apps can be connected with wearable devices and they support the users in overall health management, which, in turn, has augmented the dependability of patients on mHealth apps. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to play a substantial role in digital transformation.

Favorable government initiatives are likely to impact the market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2018, the FDA established the Patient and Caregiver Connection program. The program was aimed to foster engagement with patients, patient advocates, and caregivers all through the evaluation and surveillance of the treatment. Furthermore, the adoption of these solutions in developing countries like India is supported by favorable government initiatives. For instance, in March 2019, Columbia Asia Hospitals situated across Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam launched a patient engagement application suite in collaboration with MphRx. This program is aimed to digitally transform healthcare services, enhance patient engagement, and lead to clinical excellence.

Factors such as the growing burden of chronic diseases and a rise in the geriatric population have led to the adoption of patient engagement solutions worldwide. For instance, as per the American Diabetes Association 2020, there were 1.5 million new cases of diabetes in the U.S. annually. In response to the growing number of diabetic patients, companies are focusing on the development of patient-centric engagement solutions.

For instance, in December 2020, Roche released a digital platform to personalize diabetes management in Thailand. In Thailand, there are 4.3 million individuals with diabetes, out of which half are analyzed, and from those analyzed and treated, only a third are attaining their treatment targets. Roche Diabetes Care’s digital platform collects and holds all patient-related health data and it facilitates communication between patients and their healthcare team. Moreover, programs like these help in cost evaluation, operational effectiveness, and clinical outcomes.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of delivery type, component, functionality, therapeutic area, application, end user, and region:

Patient Engagement Solutions Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

Patient Engagement Solutions Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Software & Hardware

Hardware

Services

Patient Engagement Solutions Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administrative

Patient Education

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-patient Health Management

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Payers

Providers

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

September 2019: GetWellNetwork and Cerner partnered to narrow the gaps between providers and patients from inpatient to outpatient settings and the home. This partnership was aimed at providing convenient access and consumer engagement.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Patient Engagement Solutions market include –

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Orion Health

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

IBM

Medecision

GetWellNetwork, Inc.

MEDHOST

Lincor

IQVIA

