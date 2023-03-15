aPurple Launches New Set of LIVE Demo Videos – Uber for Healthcare

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — This demo video is not merely a video launch. It is a thought that took birth in the urge to support humanity, improve the medical industry’s functioning, and how technology can enhance it. They take immense pride in launching this brainchild of theirs.

So, aPurple has launched a unique blend of solutions for the healthcare industry. On observing, the experts at aPurple saw a lack in the industry. Looking at the patient data, they discovered how difficult it was for patients to travel to the hospital at the right time. Hence, the solution of Uber for Health is the need of the hour.

However, more than merely launching this solution was needed. They wanted to spread the word in the industry. So, after carefully designing, developing, and deploying this Uber for healthcare app, they have launched a demo video for all to view and let it sink in.

Upon asking where this idea came from, Paresh Sagar, CEO at aPurple, said, “My team and I often conduct brainstorming sessions that lead us to develop something new in the market. We also received client requests for demos of applications we have deployed before. Hence, we planned to shoot and launch a few demo videos for clients to gauge our development and designing skills easily. This demo video launch is a blend of both, and a lot is surely coming up!!”

This Uber for Health digital solution consists of four main users:

Admin Panel

Doctor’s Application

Patient’s Application

Driver’s Application

