E-commerce Payment Market is projected for stupendous growth at 25.2% CAGR during 2022- 2030

Consumers are progressively adopting internet-connected devices for some transactions. The financial and e-commerce sectors are the main adopters of online transactions. Online transactions are gaining importance among individual consumers as they are very easy, quick, and convenient to use compared to traditional methods. Consumers are also using smartphones to make online transactions at any time.

Global E-commerce Payment Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global PC terminal payment processing software market based on type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global E-commerce Payment Market Analysis by Type

Credit Card

Debit Card

Digital Payment/ E-Wallet

Net Banking

Gift Cards

Others

Global E-commerce Payment Market Analysis by Application

Fashion

Electronics & Media

Food & Personal Care

Furniture and Appliances

Service Industry

Others

Global E-commerce Payment Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global E-commerce Payment Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global E-commerce Payment Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies E-commerce Payment revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies E-commerce Payment revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies E-commerce Payment sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading E-commerce Payment Manufacturers –

Alipay

Tenpay

Applepay

Amazon

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

E-commerce Payment Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

E-commerce Payment Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

