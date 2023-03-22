Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market 2022 Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis to 2030

Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Definition

Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms provide users with tools to build, deploy, and monitor machine learning algorithms. These platforms combine intelligent, decision-making algorithms with data, thereby enabling developers to create a business solution. Some platforms offer prebuilt algorithms and simplistic workflows with such features as drag-and-drop modeling and visual interfaces that easily connect necessary data to the end solution, while others require a greater knowledge of development and coding. These algorithms can include functionality for image recognition, natural language processing, voice recognition, and recommendation systems, in addition to other machine learning capabilities.

The nature of some Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms enables users without intensive data science skills to benefit from the platforms’ features. AI platforms are very similar to platforms as a service (PaaS), which allow for basic application development, but these products differ by offering machine learning options.

Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Pricing

The Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms pricing is estimated to range from USD 7430 to USD 10000. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The main features for the software include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms market along with the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms in the global market, including the following market information:

Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Segmentation

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Challenges with Chatbots

A software can come with its own set of challenges. Chatbots, which are changing many industries and use cases (such as customer support and e-commerce), have some key issues which one should keep in mind.

Preference for human agents: Although chatbots are great at many tasks, some contexts, such as those which require a significant amount of empathy, may be better served by a human agent.

Handoffs to humans: There might come a time when a chatbot does not have an answer to a question from the user. It is critical that the system is designed in a way to successfully resolve this problem. Typically, the best way to solve this is to transition the user to a human agent.

Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market Trend

In addition, artificial intelligence techniques such as NLP software help make chatbot solutions easier to use and more powerful, providing more accurate results. Below are the trends relevant to this software.

Conversational interfaces

In general, users are looking to conversational interfaces to get answers to their burning questions. For example, they are looking to query their data in a more natural way. Since natural language understanding has improved, people can talk to their data, finding and exploring insights using natural, intuitive language. With this powerful technology, users can focus on discovering patterns and finding meaning hidden in the data as opposed to memorizing SQL queries.

Data-focused businesspeople, like data analysts, can benefit from conversational interfaces like chatbots. Users can uncover the material they are looking for using intuitive language. Intuitive methods of querying data mean a larger user base that can access and make sense of company data.

Voice

Voice is a primal method of interacting with others. It is only natural that we now converse with our machines using our voice and that the platforms for said voicebots have seen great success. Voice makes technology feel more human and allows people to trust it more. Voice will prove to be an important natural interface that mediates human communication and relationships with devices, and ultimately, within an AI-powered world.

Artificial intelligence

AI is quickly becoming a promising feature of many, if not most, types of software. With machine learning, end users can identify patterns in data, allowing them to make sense of content and help them understand what they are seeing. This pattern recognition is fueling the rise of more powerful, contextually-aware chatbots.

Competitor Analysis of the Global Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Market

Analysis on leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report deatiled out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Amazon

MATLAB

Anaconda

Alteryx

RapidMiner

Qlik AutoML

Peltorion Platform

RStudio

Deepnote

Explorium

TIMiSuite

TensorFlow

Azure

V7

H2O

Dataiku DSS

DataRobot

BoxSkills

BigML

KNIME

FloydHub

Deep Cognition

Databricks

Why do you need to purchase this report?

Get the clear understanding on the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.

Complete information on the entry-level research study as the report consists of considerable information focusing on market size estimations, key players, development, and market trends.

The report showcase deep-dive segmental market analysis of all key geography and countries around the globe.

The most recent developments and news within the market and statistics on the market leaders along with their market share and techniques.

Current, Historical, and forecasted market size from both value (USD million) and volume (units).

3-months of analyst support to understand the market objective, along with the market estimate sheet (in excel)

