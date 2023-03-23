Ezeal Offers Same-Day Delivery from Their Local Houston, TX Warehouse on Orders Processed Before 3 PM

Houston, TX, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cells used to manufacture batteries in various applications, such as EVs, solar power, RVs, golf carts, etc., are in high demand. Battery manufacturers are placing large orders to meet the burgeoning demand for their products and expect cell suppliers to provide quick and seamless deliveries of their orders.

This is where Ezeal Co. has stepped in to provide its customers with seamless deliveries. The leading prismatic supplier redefines logistics and deliveries by providing same-day delivery service from their local Houston, TX, warehouse for orders processed before 3 PM. The company prides itself on its customer-centric policies and always aims to go above and beyond for its clientele by providing them with premium products.

Their extensive clientele includes battery manufacturers in the EV, solar power, RV, and golf cart manufacturing industries. All their products, especially the LiFePO4 prismatic cells, come with a robust three-year operational warranty and replacement for damages due to regular operations. Their cells are used extensively by battery manufacturers due to their world-class performance parameters.

When speaking about their swift and seamless deliveries, a company spokesperson said, “Ezeal Co. was established to serve its clientele to the best of our abilities. Along with our superior products, we have created customer-centric policies to provide our clients quick and seamless service. We want our products to reach our customers as quickly as possible.

Therefore, we have enacted a policy where local orders placed before 3 PM qualify for same-day deliveries. We aim to transform the battery and cell manufacturing industry by providing world-class offerings at affordable prices.”

Ezeal Co. has expanded its reach globally and supplies its products to international manufacturers looking for high-quality prismatic LiFePO4 cells for their battery manufacturing applications. The company upholds high-quality standards and offers a money back guarantee on any defective or damaged products.

They ship free of cost to the mainland USA, and domestic buyers can get their shipments within 1-5 days, depending on the delivery location. Business owners looking for more information on their products can contact the company representatives using the contact information provided below.

About The Company

Ezeal Co. is a premium battery manufacturer supplying Grade A cells to commercial businesses, manufacturing industries, and residential applications. The company has established a solid reputation by providing top-notch LiFePO4 Lithium-ion prismatic cells and high-quality battery management systems.

Contact Information

Address: 16810 Barker Springs Rd. Suite 219 , Houston, TX 77084

Phone: (346) 265-7995

Email: info@ezealco.com

Timings: 09:30 AM – 6:00 PM