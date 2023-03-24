Active Insulation Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Active Insulation Market: by Product (Textile (Polyester, Cotton, Wool, Nylon), Building & Construction (Glass wool, Mineral wool, EPS, and Others)), by Application (Textile (Activewear, Sportswear, and Others), Building & Construction (Residential and Commercial)) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The active insulation market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key companies competing in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the global market factors and the statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study presented in the report will provide an overview of one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the active insulation market. The report also identifies and highlights the COVID-19 impact on the global active insulation market.

Active Insulation Industry Outlook

The global active insulation market size is anticipated to grow from USD 262.5 million in 2020 to USD 371.2 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The rising demand for active insulation to maintain the inner temperature of buildings is mainly projected to drive the market expansion over the forecast period. Furthermore, a considerably significant surge in re-insulation activities to achieve energy conservation is expected to support the active insulation market growth.

Key Influencing Factors Associated with Active Insulation Market:

The rapid growth in the active insulation adoption by the building & construction industry is accelerating its shift towards energy-efficient solutions. The growing stringency of government regulations to promote sustainability across various industries is primarily driving the growth of the active insulation market.

Moreover, the advantages of active insulation methods such as easy installation and enhanced insulation, along with the rise in the infrastructural developments and sophistication projects at a dramatic pace, especially across the fast-developing economies of Asia Pacific, are further anticipated to lead the market consumption growth rate in the global active insulation market during the forecast period.

Escalating spending on building & construction and infrastructural projects, coupled with favorable government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, are important aspects to consider and acts to get a competitive advantage in the coming years. Also, the growth in thermal insulation demand in residential and commercial applications due to rising energy costs and increasing focus on energy conservation is significant growth factors in the global active insulation market.

Although, the heavy investments in R&D by textile manufacturers for introducing thermal management and breathability in activewear and sportswear. Once into the market, these products are expected to gain immense popularity, thereby supplementing demand growth in active insulation products worldwide.

Impact of COVID-19 on Active Insulation Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the market, resulting in a sharp decrease in overall demand in the initial months of nationwide lockdowns. The economic slowdown and increasing unemployment collectively led to a significant decrease in consumer spending in 2020, which will cast a lasting impact on the market scenario through the initial years of the forecast period. The cascading effect on the demand coming in from residential and commercial end-use markets has also caused a notable downtrend in the market growth trail. However, the market has started to pick up the pace with the building & construction industry’s visible revival, in addition to the recovery of other key end-use application areas.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the active insulation market study based on product and application.

Based on the product, the active insulation has been segmented into –

Textile

Polyester

Cotton

Wool

Nylon

Building & Construction

Glass wool

Mineral wool

Expanded polystyrene (EPS)

Others

Based on the application, the active insulation has been segmented into –

Textile

Activewear

Sportswear

Others

Building & Construction

Residential

Commercial

Active Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

The active insulation market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe currently dominates the global market due to stringent regulations regarding the use of building insulation materials. The Asia Pacific, owing to rapid urbanization and the associated infrastructural developments, is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The presence of prominent players will boost the market growth in North America and the increasing focus on developments in application industries.

Key Global Active Insulation Market Competitors Includes –

W.L.Gore and Associates

Polartec

PrimaLoft, Inc.

Remmers Limited

Unger Diffutherm GmbH

HDWool

Invista

Virgin.

The key players in the active insulation market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, joint ventures, new product lines, and advanced technology adaption on a global level to enhance their market shares and maintain their leadership in the lesser competitive market. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country.

Active Insulation Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Active Insulation Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

