CAD Viewers Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-MAR-24— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the global CAD Viewers Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2030.

Market Definition

CAD viewers offer users the ability to view, annotate, and sometimes edit various CAD file types such as DWG, STL, DXF, and IGES. Within CAD viewer software, designers can access all geometrical and metadata for a particular design file, which then enables them to make annotations, navigate layers and components, and measure distances, surfaces, and angles. CAD viewers are leveraged by any design department that needs access to files that perform 3D or 2D modeling. CAD viewers are often used in conjunction with other design software systems such as general-purpose CAD software.

CAD Viewers Market Pricing

The CAD Viewers pricing ranges from USD 100 to USD 200 per Year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. CAD Viewer features include save to PDF, convert DWG to PDF, DXF to PDF, DGN to PDF, with the option to output drawings individually or as a single combined PDF drawings book.

Market Scope

The research report on the CAD Viewers Market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the CAD Viewers Market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of CAD Viewersin the global market, including the following market information:

Global CAD Viewers Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global CAD Viewers Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five CAD Viewerscompanies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the CAD Viewersmanufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

CAD Viewers Market Segmentation

Global CAD Viewers Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global CAD Viewers Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global CAD Viewers Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global CAD Viewers Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global CAD Viewers Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies CAD Viewers revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies CAD Viewers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CAD Viewers sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies CAD Viewers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

SolidWorks

Fusion 360

Oneshape

Inventer

DraftSight

AutoDesk

IrfanView

Freedesk360

ACTCAD Professional

IronCAD

LibreCAD

Bentley View

Design Review

QCAD

Key Insights for the Stakeholders in this market: