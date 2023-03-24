Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Scope Forecast 2022-2030

The restaurant POS terminal have involvement of the following function of billing, recording sales figures, payroll management, and inventory control as it ensures the business function. The day-to-day sale and inventory data are recorded in the POS system as POS can analyze all the sale pattern and help in restaurant to manage the sales tax with the help of monthly and annual sales. Therefore, the installation of fixed or mobile POS systems reduces the everyday tasks of recording sales and preparing tax reports. Moreover, the integration of Customer Relationship Management software in POS system automatically manages to fetch the customer information and create regular updates and prepare sales reports. The added advantage of installing a POS system is for extract that is related to customer preference, and sales trends are expected to increase the market growth.
The POS terminal market growth has gone down, due to the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have to stay at home and have avoid all outside activities during covid 19 pandemic. But somehow the traditional way of ordering food online have helped restaurants to keep their track, and cover revenue losses to declined sale of new POS systems.
Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market Segmentation:
Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market, by Product
- Fixed
- Mobile
Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market, by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market, by Application
- Front End
- Back End
Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market, by End-Use
- FSR
- QSR
- Institutional
- Others
Based on the region, the Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Restaurant Point of Sale POS , followed by North America.
Global Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market, by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- the Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- the Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Major market players covered in the Restaurant Point of Sale POS Terminal Market:
- PAX Technology Limited
- Verifone Systems Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- Revel Systems
- Aireus Inc.
- Dinerware, Inc.
- Posist
- EposNow
- LimeTray
- POSsible POS
- Upserve, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Posera
- ShopKeep (acquired by LightSpeed)
- Squirrel Systems
- TouchBistro
(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Competitive Landscape:
- Established companies in the market with a major market share
- Emerging players who are growing rapidly
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
Flexible Delivery Model:
