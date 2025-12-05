U.S. Anime Merchandising Market Expands with Rising Fan Engagement

The U.S. anime merchandising market size was estimated at USD 554.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is primarily driven by the rising popularity of anime across the U.S., supported by expanding viewership on major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. As more consumers gain exposure to leading anime series and movies, demand for merchandise tied to popular franchises such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Naruto continues to surge. The rising interest in collectibles, clothing, and related merchandise categories is expected to further accelerate market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Product-wise, the market has been broken down into categories such as figurines, clothing, books, board games & toys, posters, and others.

In 2024, the figurine segment held the largest share — accounting for 36.20% of revenue. This dominance reflects the strong demand for collectible miniatures and figurines among anime fans.

The clothing segment is forecasted to register the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030. This is largely attributed to the growing integration of anime themes into fashion trends and the increasing willingness of consumers — especially younger demographics — to wear apparel featuring anime characters and designs.

On the distribution side, the online channel dominated in 2024 with a 56.9% revenue share, driven by the accessibility, convenience, discounts, and exclusive merchandise offered through e-commerce platforms.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 554.7 million

2025: USD 638.2 million (projected)

2030: USD 1,473.5 million (forecast)

CAGR (2025–2030): 18.2%

Anime conventions—including Anime Expo, Otakon, and FanimeCon—significantly contribute to market growth by offering immersive environments where fans can connect with creators, brands, and fellow enthusiasts. These events provide direct access to licensed merchandise and exclusive products that attract a dedicated consumer base. Increasing participation in such conventions reflects the strong momentum behind anime culture in the U.S. and translates into higher merchandise sales.

Collaborations between anime creators and fashion brands have also become a key market catalyst, enabling apparel companies to obtain licenses that allow them to produce character-themed clothing inspired by top anime titles. This crossover appeals not only to core anime fans but also to mainstream fashion consumers, reinforcing the presence of anime aesthetics in contemporary lifestyle trends. The blend of creativity and brand identity in these collaborations supports broader market visibility and drives sustained demand for apparel-based merchandise.

Key U.S. Anime Merchandising Company Insights

Prominent companies operating in the U.S. anime merchandising market include Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment) and Latham & Watkins LLP. Crunchyroll functions as an independently operated venture formed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. (U.S.) and Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. The platform hosts a vast catalog of anime titles, including simulcasts that allow U.S. fans to access new episodes shortly after they air in Japan.

Bioworld Merchandising, Inc. plays an important role by offering licensed apparel and accessories tied to anime and other pop culture segments. Its wide product portfolio supports growing fan engagement and reflects the increasing acceptance of anime within mainstream retail channels.

Emerging companies in the U.S. market include Atomic Flare and Eleven Arts. Atomic Flare specializes in delivering hard-to-find video games, anime merchandise, and pop culture products, while emphasizing customer service and local shipping. Eleven Arts focuses on distributing anime and live-action films throughout North America, offering services ranging from localization to home video production and merchandise collaborations. These companies contribute to enhancing accessibility and broadening the spectrum of anime-related products across the region.

Key U.S. Anime Merchandising Companies

Atomic Flare

Bioworld Merchandising, Inc.

Kotobukiya Co., Ltd.

Bandai Namco

Good Smile Company USA

Crunchyroll (Sony Music Entertainment)

Sentai Filmworks, LLC (AMC Networks)

Viz Media LLC

Kinokuniya Book Stores of America Co., Ltd.

The Walt Disney Company

Toei Animation USA

Eleven Arts

Lions Gate Entertainment Inc.

Conclusion

The U.S. anime merchandising market is experiencing rapid expansion driven by heightened anime consumption, thriving fan conventions, rising collector culture, and growing collaborations across entertainment and fashion industries. As anime continues to integrate into mainstream American pop culture, merchandisers are well positioned to capitalize on expanding consumer demand and evolving fan preferences.

