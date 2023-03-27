Smart Toys Market to Record Growth at 16.5% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Toys Industry Overview

The global smart toys market size was valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

A rise in the middle-class population, coupled with the rising smartphone penetration, is a major factor fueling the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding smart toys through tablets, smartphones, and social media platforms is encouraging customers to adopt technology-led toys.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the toy industry owing to the rising cases and disruption in the supply chain. Additionally, labor restraints impacted the demand for smart toys in the early months of the pandemic. During the pandemic, the support of social media platforms and the influence of the TV and media industry supported the industry growth.

Key players like Hasbro are introducing television series and videos based on famous movies such as Frozen and Mulan. Key players in the industry are increasing the adoption of e-commerce and social media platforms to expand their consumer base. The growing importance of education-based learning is acting as an opportunity for key players to introduce learning toys equipped with technologies such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key players operating in the smart toys industry have also optimized the use of online retailing by providing discounts and offers to consumers to increase revenue. For instance, as per Spielwarenmesse, a fair organizer has reported that several independent retailers during the pandemic shifted to online operations to survive during the pandemic.

Smart Toys Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart toys market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Smart Toys Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Interactive Games

Robots

Educational Robots

Smart Toys Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

Smart Toys Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Smart Toys Industry include

Playmobil

Pillar Learning

Sega Toys Co. Ltd.

LeapFrog Enterprises Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Lego System A/S

Robofi LLC

Tomy Co. Ltd.

Doctor’s Associates Inc.

