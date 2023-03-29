Discover the Benefits of the Eli & Elm Pillow for Side Sleepers

Bloomfield, CT, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Eli & Elm, a leading bedding and sleep accessory company, is proud to announce the launch of its pillow specifically designed for side sleepers. The Eli & Elm Pillow is engineered with the latest in sleep science research, to provide a comfortable and supportive sleep surface for those who prefer to sleep on their side.

The Eli & Elm Pillow is made with premium materials that are carefully selected for their comfort and durability. The pillow is filled with hypoallergenic down alternative, which mimics the softness and loft of down without triggering allergies. The outer cover is made of 100% cotton with a sateen weave, which gives it a luxurious feel and allows for breathability.

What sets the Eli & Elm Pillow apart from other pillows on the market is its unique design. The pillow has a gusseted edge, which means it has an extra layer of fabric that extends beyond the main body of the pillow. This design helps to support the neck and head while keeping the spine in proper alignment. It also prevents the pillow from flattening out over time, ensuring that it maintains its loft and shape.

“We understand that side sleepers have unique needs when it comes to their pillows,” said Brown Crysty, marketing head of Eli & Elm. “That’s why we’ve spent years researching and developing a pillow that is specifically designed to address those needs. Our pillow is the perfect balance of softness and support, and we’re confident that it will help side sleepers get a better night’s rest.”

In addition to its superior comfort and support, the Eli & Elm Pillow is also easy to care for. It can be machine washed and dried, making it a convenient option for busy individuals.

The Eli & Elm Pillow is now available for purchase on the company’s website. It comes with a 45 day return policy, so customers can rest assured that they are making a risk-free investment in their sleep.

For more information about the Eli & Elm Pillow, or to place an order, visit https://eliandelm.com to know more.

About Company: Eli & Elm is a bedding and sleep accessory company that is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable products that help people get a better night’s rest. The company is committed to using sustainable and ethical practices in its manufacturing process, and it partners with charitable organizations to support important causes.