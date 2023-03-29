Future Electronics Features Microchip SAMA7 MPU to Optimize AI Intelligence

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the high-performance capabilities of Microchip’s SAMA7G54 microprocessor (MPU) in a digital campaign.

Running up to 1 GHz, the Microchip SAMA7 MPU series supports multiple memories such as 16-bit DDR2, DDR3, DDR3L, LPDDR2, LPDDR3 with flexible boot options from octal/quad SPI, SD/eMMC as well as 8-bit SLC/MLC NAND Flash.

The Arm Cortex-A7-based microprocessor also features multiple connectivity options.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

