Enhance Your Smile With Clear Braces in Boca Raton

Posted on 2023-03-29 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Clear Braces in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL, United States, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Shelling Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice in Boca Raton, announces the launch of Clear Braces in Boca Raton. Clear braces are a new treatment option for patients who have not yet achieved full occlusion after receiving traditional braces but still need to wear a retainer.

Clear braces are designed to provide gentle, comfortable support for the teeth and jaw by holding them together with gentle pressure. The material is soft enough to absorb the slightest movement, yet strong enough to hold the teeth in place.

Clear braces are ideal for individuals with mild cases of TMJ and/or crowding, as well as those who have difficulty with traditional braces because they may have previously worn dentures or have difficulty wearing them due to poor oral hygiene or injury.

Shelling Orthodontics offers clear braces at an affordable price point that is much more affordable than traditional metal brackets or fixed appliances. Patients will find that clear braces are comfortable and easy to wear.

You can get them done at our office in Boca Raton, Florida and they’ll be done by the same great team of orthodontists who work here every day. If you’re interested in finding out more about this offer or if you’d like to book an appointment today, please call (561) 668-0761 or visit our website.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution