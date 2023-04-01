Strong, Benson, Basco, Cullen Among Voice Actors Added To FAN EXPO Philadelphia, June 2-4

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Many of the most notable animation and gaming titles will be well represented at FAN EXPO Philadelphia with today’s announcement that nine standout voice actors from those worlds will attend the event, set for June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. From stars of animated classics like Tara Strong (“Teen Titans,” “Batman: Arkham City”), Jodi Benson (“The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story 3”), Kathleen Herles (“Dora the Explorer,” “Go, Diego! Go!”), Dante Basco (“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “American Dragon: Jake Long”), Peter Cullen (“Transformers,” “Winnie the Pooh”) and Shameik Moore (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) to gaming favorites like David Hayter (“Metal Gear Solid,” “Star Wars: The Old Republic”), Dameon Clarke (“Borderlands,” “Dragon Ball Z”) and Xander Mobus (“Persona,” “Lego Star Wars”), FAN EXPO Philadelphia fans will have their pick of top talent to meet all weekend.

The additions to the roster supplement the set of celebrities who give voice to fans’ favorite anime franchises as well, as announced earlier this month. That list includes Josh Grelle (“My Hero Academia,” “Date a Live,” “Attack on Titan”); Elizabeth Maxwell (“My Hero Academia,” “Fruits Basket,” “RWBY”); Jason Liebrecht (“My Hero Academia,” “Fire Force,” “Dragon Ball Super”); Christopher Sabat (“My Hero Academia,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Black Clover”); Natalie Van Sistine (“Spy x Family,” “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury,” “Mieruko-chan”); Megan Shipman (“Spy x Family,” “Isekai Quartet,” “Overlord”); Alex Organ (“Spy x Family,” “Fairy Tail,” “High School D&D”); Zach Aguilar (“Demon Slayer,” “Genshin Impact”); Aleks Le (“Demon Slayer,” “Rent-a-Girlfriend,” “Samurai Rabbit”); and Maile Flanagan (“Naruto,” “Senko,” “Boruto”). Other previously announced FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrities with significant voice credits include Sean Astin (“Justice League Action”) and Katee Sackhoff (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Clone Wars”).

They join an impressive roster of guests that includes icon Michael J Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson; Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”); Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family,” “Wednesday”); Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man); Peter Weller (Robocop, Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension); “Arrow” star Stephen Amell and fellow “Arrow” cast member Emily Bett Rickards; “Punisher” standout Jon Bernthal, “Daredevil” headliners Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio; “Stranger Things” breakouts Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien; and Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter).

Advanced Tickets for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are on sale through May 18 at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com, with discounts on individual day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages available for adults, youths and families. VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada™, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.