Air Traffic Management Market Advances with Digital Control Systems

The global air traffic management (ATM) market was valued at USD 8.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into air traffic management systems, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and real-time decision-making across airports and airspace networks.

Advanced digital solutions enable accurate aircraft tracking, improved traffic flow management, and optimized airspace utilization, significantly reducing congestion and delays. The automation of air traffic control processes also minimizes human error, strengthening system reliability. Additionally, the transition from traditional radar systems to satellite-based navigation technologies provides higher accuracy and wider coverage, further supporting market expansion.

The rapid growth in global air passenger traffic—driven by economic development, rising disposable incomes, and affordable airfares—has increased pressure on existing airport infrastructure. As many airports operate near or at capacity, the demand for efficient and scalable air traffic management solutions becomes critical to ensure safe, smooth, and timely flight operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.2% in 2023, supported by advanced aviation infrastructure and early technology adoption

The U.S. air traffic management market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

By technology, communication systems led the market, capturing 33.2% revenue share in 2023

By component, the hardware segment dominated with 59.4% market share in 2023

By airport size, large airports accounted for 57.7% of total revenue in 2023

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising air traffic and airport expansion projects

Market Size & CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 8.64 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.42 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.6%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Stricter global regulations focused on air safety, efficiency, and real-time monitoring are accelerating the adoption of next-generation air traffic management systems. Regulatory authorities are mandating advanced reporting, surveillance, and traffic coordination capabilities, encouraging airports and air navigation service providers to modernize their systems.

Environmental sustainability has become a crucial priority for the aviation industry. Efficient air traffic management solutions help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution by optimizing flight routes, minimizing holding patterns, and reducing aircraft ground time. These sustainability-driven benefits are increasingly influencing investment decisions in advanced ATM technologies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Air Traffic Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Air Traffic Management Company Insights

The global market is led by established aerospace, defense, and technology companies that continue to drive innovation through advanced surveillance, communication, and automation solutions.

A global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, RTX provides advanced radar systems, electronics, cybersecurity, and communication solutions. The company focuses on strengthening global security and advancing space and aviation technologies.

L3Harris delivers mission-critical solutions across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. Known for innovation in communications and electronic systems, the company enhances safety and efficiency in both military and civilian air traffic operations.

Frequentis AG specializes in communication and information systems for air traffic management and public safety, aiming to enhance the safety and efficiency of air and ground transportation.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides technology-driven solutions across defense, civil aviation, and intelligence sectors, focusing on complex operational challenges and system integration.

Key Air Traffic Management Companies

Thales S.A.

RTX Corporation

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Frequentis AG

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Airbus SE

Saab AB

Conclusion

The global air traffic management market is positioned for sustained growth, driven by rising air travel demand, rapid technological advancements, stricter safety regulations, and increasing focus on sustainability. The integration of AI, ML, and satellite-based navigation systems is transforming traditional air traffic operations, enabling safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible aviation management. As airports expand and modernize worldwide, advanced air traffic management solutions will remain a critical component of the global aviation ecosystem, supporting long-term market expansion through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.