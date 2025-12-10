AI In Media And Entertainment Market Transforms Content Creation

The global AI in media & entertainment market was valued at USD 25.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 99.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 24.2% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is reshaping the media and entertainment landscape by redefining content creation, distribution, marketing, and audience engagement. AI technologies are enabling faster production cycles, deeper personalization, and data-driven decision-making across platforms.

Major Market Highlights

North America emerged as the leading regional market, holding a 33.6% revenue share in 2024

Asia Pacific is experiencing strong momentum due to rapid digitalization and expanding media consumption

Services segment dominated the market by solution, accounting for 60.2% share in 2024

Sales and marketing applications held the largest share by application in 2024

Growing use of AI in content personalization, targeted advertising, and immersive media experiences

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 25.98 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 99.48 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 24.2%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

AI plays a crucial role in addressing industry challenges such as copyright infringement and digital piracy. Advanced algorithms can detect unauthorized content distribution and protect intellectual property. Facial recognition and deep learning technologies are being used to create digital replicas of actors, improve immersive experiences, and enhance realism in visual effects and animation.

In the gaming sector, AI enables adaptive gameplay, intelligent non-player characters (NPCs), and real-time environment adjustments, leading to highly engaging and interactive user experiences. These developments are unlocking new opportunities for creative storytelling and audience interaction.

The market’s expansion is driven by rising investments in AI technologies and the growing demand for immersive media experiences. Streaming platforms are heavily investing in AI to optimize workflows, improve recommendation accuracy, and enhance user satisfaction. AI also plays a critical role in enabling VR and AR applications, allowing seamless integration into media platforms.

Order a free sample PDF of the AI In Media And Entertainment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the AI in media & entertainment market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., EMG, GrayMeta, and International Business Machines Corporation, among others. Market players are focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening their market position through strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers cloud-based AI solutions that support machine learning-driven content creation, personalization, and distribution. Services such as Amazon Rekognition and Amazon Polly enable video analysis, content moderation, text-to-speech conversion, and metadata tagging, significantly streamlining media workflows.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) leverages its Watson Media platform to automate content tagging, metadata extraction, and video indexing. IBM’s AI-driven solutions support predictive analytics and personalized media delivery, helping organizations enhance audience engagement and optimize broadcasting operations.

Key AI in Media & Entertainment Companies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

EMG

Gearhouse South Africa PTY Limited

Gravity Media

GrayMeta

International Business Machines Corporation

LMG, LLC

Matchroom Sport Ltd

Production Resource Group, L.L.C.

Synthesia Ltd

TAIT

Valossa Labs Ltd.

Veritone, Inc.

Pixellot

PlaySight Interactive LTD

AISportsWatch GmbH

Spiideo

Sportway AB

Hudl

ai

AutomaticTV

Conclusion

The AI in media & entertainment market is poised for exponential growth as artificial intelligence continues to redefine content production, personalization, security, and immersive experiences. With strong investments, rapid technological advancements, and expanding applications across streaming, gaming, advertising, and virtual media, AI is becoming a core enabler of innovation in the industry. While challenges related to ethics and data governance persist, ongoing improvements in AI models and regulatory frameworks are expected to support sustainable growth. Overall, the market outlook remains highly positive, positioning AI as a transformative force shaping the future of global media and entertainment.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.