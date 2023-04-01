HDTV Supply and AVer USA Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Enhanced Audio-visual Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio-visual equipment, today announced a new strategic partnership with AVer USA, a leading provider of video conferencing solutions. The partnership will allow both companies to leverage their respective expertise and products to offer a more comprehensive range of audio-visual solutions to customers in various industries.

The collaboration between HDTV Supply and AVer USA will bring together AVer’s cutting-edge video conferencing solutions with HDTV Supply’s broad range of audio-visual equipment, including cables, adapters, extenders, splitters, and matrix switches. The partnership will enable customers to benefit from a more integrated and streamlined audio-visual solution that supports their communication and collaboration needs.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with AVer USA, a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the needs of our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Through this partnership, we’ll be able to offer a more complete range of audio-visual solutions that enable effective communication and collaboration, whether in the office, classroom, or other settings.”

AVer USA’s video conferencing solutions are known for their user-friendly interfaces, high-quality video, and advanced features such as AI-powered noise reduction, content sharing, and virtual backgrounds. By combining these solutions with HDTV Supply’s audio-visual equipment, customers will be able to create a more immersive, productive, and engaging communication and collaboration experience.

“We’re excited to partner with HDTV Supply to bring our video conferencing solutions to a wider audience,” said a Spokesperson for AVer USA. “Our solutions are designed to help businesses and organizations of all sizes connect and collaborate more effectively, and we believe that this partnership will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and AVer USA is expected to drive innovation in the audio-visual industry, enabling businesses and organizations to stay ahead of the curve and leverage the latest technologies for communication and collaboration.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About AVer USA: AVer USA is a leading provider of video conferencing solutions, offering a range of products and services to help businesses and organizations connect and collaborate more effectively. AVer’s solutions are designed to be user-friendly, reliable, and innovative, enabling customers to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to changing communication needs.

