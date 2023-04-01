Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd —A Leading Name inthe Landscaping Industry

Imagine sitting outside in your garden on a blissful summer evening surrounded by beautiful flower beds; wouldn’t it be a wonderful feeling? With the best landscaping firm in Singapore, this dream would come true. Prince’s landscape is one of the leading names in the Singapore industry landscape. With the trust of thousands of customers across the country, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is the name that you can trust.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Whether it’s a quiet neighborhood or a bustling city area, landscaping elevates the beauty of any outdoor space. Prince’s Landscape provides its clients with impressive landscaping projects in the form of rooftop gardens, balcony gardens, and outdoor gardens. With its unique style and reliable services, Prince’s Landscape has become one of the leading names in the outdoor landscaping and gardening industry.

Their mission is to create and continuously leverage technology to deliver a world-class standard of gardening and landscaping services. The company has a professional team of over 400 horticulturists, designers, engineers, and support staff. The company attributes its outstanding performance to its dedicated team members who are constantly innovating new ideas to give the clients the best results.

According to the spokesperson; at Prince’s Landscape, “Our goal is to provide our customers excellent landscaping, gardening, and tree planting in Singapore. Our firm strongly believes in CSR; we’re an active participant in environmental conservation.”

The firm is on its path to becoming the best landscaping company providing a one-stop solution for all gardening and landscaping needs of its customer.

If you’re looking for the best professional landscaping company in Singapore, contact Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd today!

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998