Cynoteck Becomes Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications

Saint Paul, United States, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a leading provider of CRM services like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Web App Development, and Mobile App Development, is proud to announce that it has been named a Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Business Applications, under the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

This designation signifies Cynoteck’s commitment to delivering high-quality technology solutions and services to its clients. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Cynoteck gains access to a wealth of resources and tools that will enable it to provide even better support and guidance to its clients.

In addition to becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Business Applications, Cynoteck Technology Solutions is also proud to announce that it has recently achieved the Salesforce Consulting Partner batch.

This achievement reinforces Cynoteck’s commitment to delivering top-notch CRM services to its clients across various platforms. As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, Cynoteck has access to a suite of tools and resources that enable it to deliver comprehensive Salesforce solutions tailored to meet clients’ unique business needs.

With both the Microsoft Solutions Partner and Salesforce Consulting Partner designations, Cynoteck Technology Solutions can provide an even wider range of CRM solutions and services to its clients, cementing its position as a top CRM services provider.

“We are delighted to have achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications and Salesforce Consulting Partner badge, adding to our already impressive portfolio of services. This designation will enable us to continue delivering top-tier services to our clients while leveraging the full suite of Salesforce tools and resources at our disposal,” said Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck Technology Solutions.

About Cynoteck Technology Solutions

Cynoteck Technology Solutions is a leading provider of CRM services like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Web App Development, and Mobile App Development. With a team of experienced and certified professionals, Cynoteck helps businesses of all sizes to streamline their processes, improve their customer engagement, and boost their bottom line. For more information, please visit cynoteck.com