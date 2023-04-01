Numla Offers Free HRM Customization With Low License Fee For 20+ HR Apps

London, UK, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Numla, a human resource technology company, has offered a HR management system software that enables organizations to streamline their HR functions and enhance their productivity and compliance. The company is ISO certified, GDPR compliant, and has won multiple awards for its excellence in helping clients digitally transform their HR management. It offers a highly-advanced and reliable digital solution that is cost-effective, flexible, scalable, and above-all easily customizable and integrable.

Numla HR helps in eliminating the hassle and risks of manual HR processes. An organization can be set free from administrative duties and redirect the focus to what truly matters – people. With Numla HR an organization experience a substantial boost in the productivity.

With Numla’s centralized dashboard, managers are equipped with a comprehensive view of all HR operations, including real-time updates and relevant insights. This empowers them to make informed decisions crucial for effective employee management. Additionally, the software minimizes the possibility of errors and provides HR health checks evaluated by experts, ensuring compliance with HR regulations and laws.

According to Dr. Abrar Zafar, CTO of the company, “We recognize that large organizations require HR systems that are tailored to their specific needs. As such, we do not impose additional charges for customization and integration for these entities. We are flexible, responsive, and dedicated to our clients. Our approach centers around our clients and their requirements, and we are committed to continuously refining our open-source software solution to meet the evolving demands of the industry and specific regions or states.”

The Numla HRM software offers a complete HR management solution with streamlined payroll management that complies with local regulations and integrates with tax authorities. It includes features such as contract management with eSignature, talent acquisition, employee training, expense management, and more.

Currently, the HR management software has over 5200 users who are enjoying various benefits from its features.

About Numla: Numla is a leading HR technology firm with 20+ years of experience and offices in Ireland, London, Toronto, San Francisco, Brussels, and Riyadh. The company helps organizations digitally transform HR management with its cost-effective, flexible, scalable, and easily customizable software solution that integrates seamlessly with other

systems.”