HDTV Supply and Backblaze Join Forces to Deliver Seamless and Secure Data Storage Solutions for Modern AV Systems

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality video and audio equipment, has partnered with Backblaze, a leading provider of cloud backup and storage solutions, to offer customers an innovative and cost-effective storage solution for their digital media content.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Backblaze is designed to address the growing need for reliable and secure storage of digital media files, including high-resolution video and audio content. With the rise of 4K and even 8K video content, the demand for high-capacity storage solutions has never been greater. HDTV Supply and Backblaze have combined their expertise to offer a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of professional videographers, content creators, and other media professionals.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Backblaze offers customers a seamless and easy-to-use storage solution that is both scalable and affordable. The solution includes HDTV Supply’s high-performance video and audio equipment, such as video matrix switches, splitters, and distribution amplifiers, as well as Backblaze’s cloud backup and storage solutions. This combination of hardware and cloud storage allows customers to store and manage their digital media content with ease, while also ensuring that it is backed up and secure.

“We are excited to partner with Backblaze to offer our customers a powerful and comprehensive storage solution for their digital media content,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Our customers are always looking for ways to manage and store their high-resolution video and audio files, and this partnership allows us to provide them with a solution that is both reliable and cost-effective.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HDTV Supply to bring our cloud backup and storage solutions to their customers. With our cloud storage, customers can easily store and manage their digital media files, while also ensuring that they are protected and secure. Together with HDTV Supply, we are making it easier and more affordable for content creators to manage their digital media content.”

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Backblaze is a testament to their commitment to providing innovative and high-quality solutions to their customers. With their combined expertise in video and audio equipment and cloud backup and storage, they are well-positioned to meet the needs of media professionals in today’s digital age.

