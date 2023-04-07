Kingbright LED Solutions Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing a Kingbright selection of LEDs in this month’s edition of Future Picks.

With a wide range of colors and intensity levels, Kingbright’s LED solutions provide cost efficiency without compromising performance. This month features the 0603 Series, a popular industry standard sized SMD LED; and the RGB 0606 Series, featuring a wide range of colors and intensity levels.

To see the featured portfolio of Kingbright LED products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/future-picks/kingbright-led-solutions.

Future Picks is a curated selection of trending components our experts listed for designers to anticipate the market and leverage on opportunities.

Register here https://myfuture.futureelectronics.com/SubscribeAmericas?source=pressrelease to receive the latest issues of Future Picks right to your inbox and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###