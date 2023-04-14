Nye & Company Auctioneers will Hold A Three-Day, Online-Only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, April 26th-28th

Bloomfield, NJ, USA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Nye & Company Auctioneers’ three-day Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction slated for Wednesday thru Friday, April 26th-28th will feature American and English Furniture, an extensive selection of silver and jewelry, plus a broad selection of fine art and prints, starting April 26th at 10 am Eastern time. The sale is online only; no live bidding.

Offered will be just over 1,000 lots, a curated mix of fine and decorative arts spanning from the 17th century to present day, including selections from Part IV of the Stanley Weiss Collection. Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and the Nye & Company website: www.nyeandcompany.com.

The well-known and highly regarded Rhode Island collector Stanley Weiss collected for over 30 years. During that time, he developed a keen and discerning eye for the early American aesthetic, with an emphasis on pieces from the Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. His passion and enthusiasm for quality craftsmanship and wood are evident in each fine item he acquired.

Highlights from the fourth installment include a superb and rare labeled card table by Samuel and Joseph Rawson, Jr. of Providence, R.I. The Rawsons were brothers following in their father’s footsteps in the cabinetmaking trade and were active between 1826-1852. The card table is estimated at $2,000-$4,000. It’s rare to find a documented piece of furniture from circa 1826.

The collection also includes a six-leg Queen Anne mahogany dropleaf dining table, likely made in Rhode Island, with slipper feet (est. $1,500-$3,000), plus a few Federal mahogany work and sewing tables from New York and Philadelphia. These tables were extremely popular during the early 19th century and served as versatile, compact work stations for both men as well as women.

Other furniture includes a delicately inlaid bowfront chest of drawers from New England (est. $800-$1,200), with visually exciting inlay on the drawer blades that helps elevate the overall quality of the piece. Also from New England is a figured maple tall chest with an elaborately carved base and strong figured grain that helps draw the eye up and down the face of the chest.

The sale also has a selection of 17th century English furniture pieces such as chests, settles, stools and chairs. Continuing to more Modern and Contemporary furniture, the auction also features a black leather upholstered Eames chair and ottoman. Other contemporary pieces include a Merriweather Dog Bed Company custom Hermes Box bed, plus other intriguing offerings.

Silver lots from private collections will include a sterling silver Tiffany & Company “English King” coffee service (est. $6,000-$9,000); and a rare Tiffany sterling cigar vase/humidor, stamped with a ‘T” which dates it from 1891-1902. The sale also includes an exquisitely engraved 14k gold jewelry box with red velvet lined interior. It should bring $3,000-$5,000.

Sticking with the shiny, bright and sparkly, the auction also features a collection of Southwestern Native American silver and turquoise jewelry, plus Navajo and Zuni squash blossom necklaces, cuff bracelets and concho belts. Bidders will certainly be captivated looking at these objects.

Transitioning to fine art, the sale contains a mix of traditional thru Modern and Contemporary. Included is a work by Walasse Ting, titled Green Dreams, featuring a red-headed woman reclining within a polychrome background (est. $15,000-$20,000). Also visually stimulating is the work by Polish artist Wojciech (Voy) Fangor, a crayon on paper suggestive of a bright star.

Continuing around the globe is a work by the Chinese artist, Yin Jun, titled Crying Girl (2006). The work is boldly colored and offers the viewer a terrific modern interpretation of a Pop Art portrait of a young girl. There are also three works by the noted self-taught artist Purvis Young. Most are larger than his typical works and are elaborate depictions of figures, heads and trucks.

It can’t go unmentioned that Nye & Company is now offering its third Edison electric pen out a very limited number known to exist. This is the first pen to come to Nye with its original stand. It also comes with its original wire and is numbered 8263 on the wheel. The pen appears on the registry of 52 documented Edison Electric pens. Similar pens can be seen in the Science Museum, London and the Smithsonian.

An online preview is being held from April 12th thru April 26-28th

For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the online-only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, April 26th – 28th, please visit nyeandcompany.com. A full color catalog will be available to be viewed shortly at the above-mentioned websites. In addition to online bidding, absentee and phone bids will also be accepted.

John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby's before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson's in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.