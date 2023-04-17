Geomembrane Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Key Players, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Geomembrane Industry Overview

The global geomembrane market size is expected to reach USD 3,132 million by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing shale gas production capacity in the U.S. and Canada, and an increase in mining activities in South America are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

One of the major consumers of geomembranes is the mining industry. Geomembrane acts as containment in the form of a hydraulic barrier to water and some gases for landfill applications. They have environmental applications as they exhibit properties such as easy installation, mechanical & hydraulic consistency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. This is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the easy availability of polypropylene, which is a major raw material, due to the high prevalence of petrochemical industries is expected to remain a favorable factor.

Geomembrane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the geomembrane market on the basis of raw material, technology, application, and region:

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC, and Others

The HDPE raw material segment led the market for geomembrane and accounted for 31.7% of the global revenue in 2021. It is expected to grow steadily from 2022 to 2030.

HDPE is expected to dominate the raw material segment for the production of geomembranes on account of exhibiting key features like easy installation and good thermal stability.

The EPDM raw material segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising awareness of the usage of EPDM in the construction industry of emerging economies is expected to complement the market growth over the projected period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Waste Management, Water Management, Mining, Lining Systems, and Others

The mining applications led the geomembrane market and accounted for 40.0% of the global revenue in 2021.

The waste management application segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021.

application segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021. The penetration of geomembranes in water management is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the booming shale gas industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Extrusion, Calendering, and Others

The extrusion technology segment led the market for geomembrane and accounted for 58.7% of the global revenue in 2021. It is extensively used in activities related to environmental protection, civil construction, water consumption, and groundwater protection. An increase in these activities across the globe is expected to boost the segment over the forecast period.

The calendering technology segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth at over 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Geomembrane Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are expected to launch new products fortified with excellent features including good mechanical strength of enhanced waterproofing resistance. Manufacturing companies are projected to invest more in sophisticated fillers to improve the qualities of final geotechnical goods and give better service to clients. Moreover, the companies are also focusing on inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions along with establishing partnerships with e-commerce portals to ensure that the buyers have timely access to geotechnical products.

Some prominent players in the global Geomembrane market include:

GSE Environmental

CETCO

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

Carthage Mils Erosion Control Company, Inc

NAUE GmbH & Co., KG

JUTA Ltd

Solmax International Inc.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Nilex, Inc.

Bridgestone America

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

