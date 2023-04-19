Parenteral Nutrition Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Parenteral Nutrition Industry Overview

The global Parenteral Nutrition Market size is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and other neurological conditions; surge in essential nutrition deficiency among critically ill patients; and growing awareness pertaining to hospital-related malnutrition are few key factors increasing the adoption of parenteral nutrition. Parenteral drug administration provides the benefit of fast action and lower dose delivery, which prevent various adverse effects because of dietary imbalances, thereby promoting market growth. However, the high risk of infection during administration and growing preference for enteral nutrition among patients are major factors restricting the market growth.

With the increasing population, healthcare costs and food expenditure for a household and the nation are growing. Hence, a higher birth rate is expected to impact nutrition level, thereby acting as a driver for the market. Realized natality plays a more prominent role than absolute natality (crude birth rate), as it includes environmental as well as resource pressures, such as water, food, and medication requirements per birth. Realized natality has been growing in the last decade and is anticipated to maintain growth over the forecast period. In 2020, the natality rate reported by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) is 11.99 births per 1,000 population. Furthermore, the percentage of lower-weight infants was 8.0%, thereby boosting the demand for PN products worldwide.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global parenteral nutrition market on the basis of nutrient type and region:

Based on the Nutrient Type Insights, the market is segmented into Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals.

The single-dose amino acid solution segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 30.5%. This can be attributed to the increased usage of amino acid solutions, which can be related to an increase in the influx of regulatory-approved solutions.

solutions, which can be related to an increase in the influx of regulatory-approved solutions. Parenteral lipid emulsion segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. In addition, the parenteral lipid emulsions segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Parenteral Nutrition Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Continuous investments from key operating players for the development of advanced PN solutions have led them to gain a competitive edge in the market, thereby driving the market growth.

Some prominent players in the global Parenteral Nutrition market include

Baxter

Grifols, S.A.

Allergan

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Actavis Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Vifor Pharma

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.)

