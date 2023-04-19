Capnography Devices Market to Expand at 9.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Capnography Devices Industry Overview

The global Capnography Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The introduction of regulatory guidelines for procedural sedation and the growing adoption of capnography inpatient monitoring due to higher reliability & efficiency are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, associated advantages, such as ease of usage, minimally invasive nature, and medical efficiency, are also driving the product demand, thereby supporting market growth. Moreover, rising cases of respiratory diseases needing continuous patient monitoring are expected to fuel the product demand in the coming years.

The pandemic has enhanced product sales as the demand for remote respiratory monitoring equipment soars. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the overall market as companies, such as Medtronic, witnessed increased product demand during the pandemic. Some companies, such as Capsule Technologies, also received product approvals for their capnography monitors during the pandemic, which further resulted in positive market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyles further positively impact the market growth. Features, such as cost-effective and non-invasive devices, make it an ideal procedure for respiratory monitoring. The market is highly competitive and a limited number of players have a high level of dominance over the total revenue share.

The most notable market participants are Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Masimo Corp., etc., and account for a considerable share owing to their product offerings to the market. Advancements in technology have paved the way for the innovation of portable, efficient, and automatic devices. For instance, in April 2021, Masimo proclaimed that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Radius PCG, a portable capnograph. The device comes with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Key companies are involved in the establishment of extensive distribution systems as well as in mergers &acquisitions to capture a larger share of the market. For instance, in January 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the acquisition of Capsule Technologies, Inc., hence enhancing its position in the patient care management solutions for the hospitals’ industry.

Capnography Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global capnography devices market on the basis of component, application, product, technology, end use, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into OEM Modules and Others.

The other components segment includes sampling lines and filters. The others segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 57% in 2021. Other components of capnography devices include sampling lines, sensors & airway adapters, anesthetic breathing circuits, cuvettes, cannula, luer connectors, etc.

The OEM modules component segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. OEM modules are mainly helpful in noninvasive patient monitoring, which drives their adoption. In addition, OEM modules are directly sold to end users-who seek replacement of certain components in a capnography device-through distributors, which accounts for its sizeable share.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Handheld, Standalone and Multiparameter.

The handheld product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2021 as a result of increasing adoption due to the associated benefits of handheld capnography.

Multi-parameter products are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is credited to their increasing applications in emergency medicines and procedural sedation.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Mainstream, Sidestream and Microstream.

The side stream technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 53% of the global market in 2021. This high growth was attributed to the wide usage of the side stream technology in anesthesia monitoring.

The micro stream technology segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period on account of the rising penetration of these products as a result of technological advancements in this field. In addition, micro stream technology can be used in intubated as well as non-intubated patients and patients of all age groups.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Emergency Medicine, Pain Medicine, Procedural Sedation, Critical Care and Others.

The emergency medicine application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 23% of the global market in 2021. Applications for capnography devices include emergency medicine, pain management, procedural sedation, critical care, and others.

This device has wide applications in the treatment of procedural sedation in dentistry and is thereby expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. It offers non-invasive, real-time, and continuous measurement, etc.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers and Others.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 58% of the global market in 2021. The product is used as a preventive measure to tackle critical events in ICUs. The adoption of capnography procedures is high in hospital settings on account of their ease of usage, minimally invasive nature, and enhanced capabilities for calculating patient ventilators measurement.

Capnography Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Vendors are investing in product launches, geographical expansions, collaborative agreements, and acquisitions to sustain themselves in the market. The market is expected to become highly competitive as many startups are seeking opportunities in this sector.

Some prominent players in the global Capnography Devices market include

Masimo

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

BD

Diamedica Ltd.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

ZOLL Medical

Edan Instruments Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Mindray Medical

Schiller

Avante

Bionics

BPL Medical Technologies

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Criticare Technologies Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Capnography Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter