Can you cook Thanksgiving sides in an air fryer?

USA, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — The air fryer has emerged as a versatile kitchen appliance, particularly popular in U.S. homes, for its ability to prepare a variety of dishes with less oil and in a shorter time. When it comes to Thanksgiving, many home cooks are exploring the potential of this gadget to create traditional side dishes. From crispy Brussels sprouts to perfectly roasted sweet potatoes, the air fryer can deliver delicious results that complement the main course. The best air fryer for U.S. homes not only offers a spacious cooking capacity but also features adjustable temperature settings, allowing for precise control over the cooking process, which is essential for achieving the ideal texture and flavour in holiday sides.

One of the significant advantages of using an air fryer for Thanksgiving sides is the ability to cook multiple dishes simultaneously without the need for extensive oven space. This is particularly beneficial during the holiday season when oven real estate is at a premium. For instance, while the turkey roasts in the oven, you can prepare crispy green bean fries or savoury stuffing balls in the air fryer. The rapid circulation of hot air ensures that food cooks evenly and retains moisture, resulting in sides that are both flavourful and appealing. Moreover, the air fryer’s quick cooking time means that you can have your sides ready in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional methods.

In addition to efficiency, using an air fryer for Thanksgiving sides can also promote healthier eating habits. By significantly reducing the amount of oil needed for cooking, you can enjoy your favourite holiday dishes with fewer calories and less fat. This is particularly appealing for those who are mindful of their dietary choices during the festive season. As you consider the best air fryer for U.S. homes, look for models that come with various cooking presets tailored for vegetables, meats, and baked goods, which can further simplify the cooking process. Ultimately, incorporating an air fryer into your Thanksgiving preparations can enhance your culinary experience, allowing you to serve up delicious, healthier sides that your guests will love.