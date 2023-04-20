Type One Fitness in Norwell Announces Cardiac Rehabilitation Continuance Program

Norwell, MA, 2023-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — Type One Fitness of Norwell has expanded their programs to include a Cardiac Rehabilitation Continuance Program (CRCP).

CRCP is designed for adults transitioning from medical cardiac rehabilitation who want to continue with personalized sessions supervised by Type One’s on-staff Exercise Physiologist at their state-of-the-art facility at 386 Washington Street.

“Our Cardiac Rehabilitation Continuance Program offers many benefits that can improve an individual’s health and quality of life,” explained Tyson Sunnerberg, co-founder of Type One Fitness, the first athletic center that is open to the public with a focus on diabetes wellness, is dedicated to building a culture of good health, well-being and inclusion.

CRCP is a comprehensive therapy combining prescribed exercise training, cardiac risk factor modification, education on heart health, and diet and nutrition counseling. The program at Type One Fitness helps individuals recuperate, build confidence and get stronger after surgery or medical treatment for a heart issue, as a transition from a medically supervised program. They accept direct referrals.

After their initial hospital supervised cardiac rehab, CRCP at Type One Fitness helps individuals with continuous progression regardless of age, gender or whether their heart issue was minor or major. They offer long-term and continuing education and care for to help individuals stay heart-healthy and on the right path.

Type One Fitness’ CRCP is available to individuals who’ve had some kind of problem with their heart including heart attack, heart failure, use of a ventricular assist device, angina, heart or heart-lung transplant, heart valve repair or replacement, coronary artery bypass graft, and coronary artery angioplasty with or without stent placement.

Working in a group setting and utilizing specialized equipment, Type One’s CRCP staff will provide supervision in the gym as individuals start out at their prescribed target heart rate range and rate of perceived exertion, to meet their needs and goals. As they complete more sessions and gain confidence and endurance, the staff will be there to help them gradually progress by increasing the intensity and/or duration of exercise according to their new fitness level.

Vital signs including blood pressure and heart rate will be taken pre and post workouts. The built-in pulse sensors on our advanced exercise machines will help provide real-time heart rate monitoring during an individual’s workout.

Type One also offers an InBody biometric screening, which is a body composition analysis and an optional part of their intake process.

“Essentially, we offer CRCP with no start or end date, allowing participants to join and extend sessions at any time, work at their own pace and remain enrolled for as long as they choose,” explained Sunnerberg. “Individuals of all ages with heart conditions can benefit from Type One’s program.”

For more information about Type One Fitness’ CRCP program and to join, visit the website at https://typeonefitness.org or email info@typeonefitness.org.

About Type One Fitness:

Type One Fitness is a boutique fitness center with a unique focus on diabetes wellness that is open to everyone. Delivering life-changing results in health and fitness for individuals and families throughout the South Shore, Type One Fitness offers experienced and credentialed fitness trainers, nutritionists, state of the art equipment and studios, comprehensive workshops and support for those living with diabetes. Essentially, all-around well-being is enhanced through unique features, services, and amenities.

About Type One, Inc.:

Type One, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, recognizes a world free of type 1 diabetes and is dedicated to that future by raising public awareness and funds toward a cure through research. Type One, Inc. was founded in 2012 by a group of South Shore residents to support their friend Tyson Sunnerberg, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, when he was 21 years old. On November 25, 2012, the first ever Renegade Run Obstacle Course Race was held raising awareness and funds toward a cure. Since then, Type One, Inc. has incorporated the Type One Cares campaign which is dedicated to building a community to assist those affected by type 1 diabetes with support, education and endowment, so they can live a powerful life beyond the diagnosis. In their commitment to expanding and enhancing support for the many families and individuals living with diabetes throughout the South Shore, Type One, Inc. launched Type One Fitness in Norwell, MA, the first athletic center with a focus on diabetes wellness that is dedicated to building a culture of good health, well-being and inclusion for youth and families. Type One, Inc. is headquartered in Hingham, MA. Visit: https://typeonerenegaderun.com.