Jaguar Land Rover selects Elektrobit as the strategic provider for foundational software and engineering services to underpin the next-gen software architecture for its vehicles

Erlangen, Germany, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Elektrobit today announced that Jaguar Land Rover will use Elektrobit’s software platform and Automotive OS offering to build their next-generation EVA Continuum electrical architecture, that will feature in Jaguar Land Rover’s full line of vehicles from 2024. Jaguar Land Rover, which has been part of Tata Motors since 2008, selected Elektrobit as part of its initiative to drive standardization and predictability in the software platform for the new architecture, which will enable it to bring new vehicles quickly and efficiently to market.

Today’s leading car makers are challenged to keep pace in the rapid industry transition towards software-defined vehicles. Using Elektrobit software and engineering services, Jaguar Land Rover has been able to accelerate production of electric vehicles (EVs) and other next-generation cars. Elektrobit software and solutions have enabled Jaguar Land Rover to develop electronic control units (ECUs) more easily, reducing both development time for innovative new features, and hidden costs, without compromising quality, safety and security.

Since 2021, Elektrobit has provided Jaguar Land Rover access to its full real-time computing (RTC) portfolio – including EB tresos with firmware for over-the-air update functionality and EB zentur supporting state-of-the-art embedded security – to enable ECUs for the new Jaguar Land Rover EVA continuum platform architecture. Elektrobit’s engineering services have been an integral part of the relationship with Jaguar Land Rover providing a dedicated team for feature enhancements.

“It has been truly exciting to work alongside the Jaguar Land Rover team as their software partner of choice in bringing to life the EVA Continuum platform and supporting the realization of their vision,” said Maria Anhalt, CEO, Elektrobit. “Jaguar Land Rover has been pushing the boundaries of innovation by radically transforming its business to build software-defined vehicles. We are proud to be working with Jaguar Land Rover in enabling its next generation of iconic vehicles.”

