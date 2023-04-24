Eli & Elm Additional Fill – Best Option for their Best-Selling Side Sleeper Pillow

Connecticut, USA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Eli & Elm, a leading bedding brand, has announced the launch of an additional fill option for their best-selling Side Sleeper Pillow. The new option will allow customers to add extra fill to the pillow, providing even more customized support for their individual sleep needs.

The Side Sleeper Pillow has been a customer favourite since its launch, thanks to its unique shape and design that offers targeted support for side sleepers. The pillow is made of a blend of down alternative fibers that provide both softness and support, and comes with a removable, washable cover for added convenience.

With the new additional fill option, customers can now customize the pillow to their liking, adding as much or as little fill as they need to achieve the perfect level of support. This is particularly useful for customers who have specific sleep needs, such as those who suffer from neck or shoulder pain.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this new option for our Side Sleeper Pillow,” said Jason, founder of Eli & Elm. “We understand that every customer has unique sleep needs, and we wanted to provide an even more customizable solution for our best-selling pillow. We’re confident that this new option will help our customers achieve their best night’s sleep yet.”

In addition to the new side sleeper pillow additional fill option, Eli & Elm also offers a 45-night sleep trial for their Side Sleeper Pillow, allowing customers to try out the pillow risk-free before committing to a purchase. The brand is also committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly materials and packaging in their products.

The new additional fill option is now available for purchase on the Eli & Elm website, alongside the brand’s other bedding products, including sheets, comforters, and duvet covers.

About Eli & Elm:

Eli & Elm is a bedding brand that believes in the power of a good night’s sleep. The brand offers a range of high-quality bedding products, including pillows, sheets, comforters, and duvet covers, all designed to help customers achieve their best sleep possible. Eli & Elm is committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly materials and packaging in their products, and offers a 45-night sleep trial for their pillows.