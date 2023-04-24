Palm Holdings opens renovated Courtyard by Marriott Kitchener, a Marriott Bonvoy hotel

KITCHENER, Ontario, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Whether they’re traveling to enjoy exciting attractions or on business to companies like Amazon, Toyota and Blackberry, visitors of Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge now have a hotel option that provides the flexibility and choices to elevate their travel experience.

Palm Holdings today announced the opening of the newly renovated Courtyard by

Marriott Kitchener.

The hotel features 12 stories and 172 rooms, multiple restaurants, meeting facilities and an extended fitness and pool program. Located at 2960 King St. East, the Courtyard by Marriott Kitchener is situated close to Highway 8 and 401, as well as minutes from the Waterloo International Airport.

Guests will notice the difference as soon as they walk through the doors. The renovation features an innovative lobby space that serves as an extension of guests’ rooms with space to relax and work by the fireplace.

The newly designed Bistro seamlessly continues the property’s stylish public spaces, inviting connection and collaboration with flexible seating for casual dining. The eatery serves classic American cuisine with a contemporary twist all day and proudly serves Starbucks coffee, as well as other specialty beverages.

The iconic Charcoal Steakhouse, Del’s Italian Restaurant and Martini’s lounge are all connected to the hotel.

Guest rooms feature Courtyard’s latest contemporary room design meant to fully accommodate the needs of today’s traveler. Each room type offers ample space to work, sleep, relax and prepare for the day, designed with sleek finishes in a modern palette.

Guests can select a king room, which is equipped with a comfortable chaise lounge, 55” TV, and Guest Room Entertainment technology, which allows guests to easily access all of their favorite services, including Netflix and YouTube. Rooms with two queen beds also feature a 55” TV, as well as a mini fridge and microwave for added convenience. The property offers two types of suites for those looking for even more room to stay. King studio suites are equipped with a king bed, pullout couch and a full kitchen suite. Family suites include two queen beds and come with a full kitchen for the ultimate guest convenience. All guest rooms include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

The offerings guests have come to expect from Courtyard by Marriott don’t end there. Gym lovers will feel right at home at the Fitness Centre, which is equipped with elliptical machines, treadmills, rowing machines, strength equipment and free weights. Guests can also relax at the indoor heated pool, or step away from their room and take advantage of the 24-hour Business Center to get some work done.

The property is centrally located near the business districts, putting it within easy access of

major employers. For guests who prefer to keep business closer, the Courtyard by Marriott

Kitchener offers four meeting rooms to accommodate board meetings of 8 up to meetings of 50

guests. The Elmira room is spacious enough to host a variety of events, from wedding brunch and cocktail receptions to sports team meetings and corporate gatherings in a variety of configurations to fit guest needs.

Leisure travelers aren’t left out, either. Attractions like Bingemans Big Splash, Chicopee Tube

Park, THE MUSEUM and Ken Sieling Waterloo Region Museum, as well as retail like the CF

Fairview shopping center, are all conveniently located to the property.

While they stay, guests can earn benefits as part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. The premier program allows guests access to free in-room Wi-Fi, exclusive member rates, mobile check-in and more. They can use the points they earn toward future hotel nights, flight and car rentals, shopping, gifts and more.

The hotel adds to Palm Holdings’ more than 20 locations under ownership and management in

the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

“We are excited to open our doors to business as the newest hotel in the Tri City Region. We felt there was a gap in the market having a premier hotel stay in the Kitchener region and hope to bring a unique higher experience to the area,” said COO Gord Chow. “This is a great property, and we’re honored to add it to the Palm Holdings portfolio.”

For more information about the Courtyard by Marriott Kitchener, visit www.Marriott.com/YKFCK For more information about Palm Holdings, visit www.Palm-holdings.com.

About Palm Holdings

Palm Holdings is an international hospitality and commercial development company specializing in acquiring, improving and managing hotels across North America and the United Kingdom. The family controlled company offers a wide range of business services including Palm Hospitality, an international hotel management and consultancy company; Palm Construction specializing in capital improvements, new developments and retrofits for hotels; as well as Palm Ventures, an equity services firm dedicated to acquiring and holding hospitality related real estate. Palm Holdings is one of the fastest growing hospitality firms with a portfolio spanning across three countries: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company builds brand equity through franchise models, management contracts, and outsourcing services with leading companies such as Marriott, IHG, Starwood, Choice Hotels, and many others. For more details please go to http://www.palm-holdings.com/.