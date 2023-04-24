Devart Has Released a Major Update of dbForge Tools for MySQL

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has rolled out an update of dbForge tools for MySQL. The enhancements focus on extended code completion and support for sequence tables in MariaDB databases, updated compatibility, as well as newly added support for MySQL functional indexes, new statements, and optimizer hints.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for the most popular database servers, has released a new update of dbForge Studio for MySQL (version 9.2) and other tools from the dbForge product line for MySQL databases.

The functionality of dbForge tools for MySQL has been enhanced with the following features:

– Code completion for MariaDB application-period temporal tables

– Support for MySQL functional indexes

– Support for the TABLE, EXCEPT, and INTERSECT statements

– A number of newly supported optimizer hints

– Support for MariaDB sequence tables in Query Builder

– Updated compatibility options, including support for MariaDB 11.3, Aiven Data Cloud, and SHA-256/512

To learn more about the release, visit

Simultaneously, Devart has released a new multidatabase solution called dbForge Edge, which includes dbForge Studio for MySQL and covers other database systems such as MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, and PostgreSQL.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database development and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.