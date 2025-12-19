Cardiac Monitoring And Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market By Region, End Use, And Product

The global cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market was valued at USD 21.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 32.34 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2025 to 2033. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a major driver of market growth.

According to a January 2025 article by Oxford Academic, the global age-standardized prevalence of cardiovascular disease is approximately 7,179 cases per 100,000 people, highlighting the significant and ongoing impact of heart conditions worldwide. This widespread prevalence necessitates careful monitoring and timely intervention, thereby boosting the demand for cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices. These devices play a crucial role in detecting abnormal heart rhythms, managing chronic cardiac conditions, and reducing the risk of severe cardiac events.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 48.80%.
  • Canada is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
  • Within the product segment, cardiac rhythm management devices held the largest revenue share in 2024.
  • Among end users, hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 21.84 Billion
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 32.34 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 4.45%
  • North America: Largest market in 2024
  • Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices industry are focusing on portfolio expansion, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Prominent companies include:

  • Stryker
  • Medtronic
  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • ZOLL Medical Corporation
  • GE HealthCare
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
  • Biotronik SE & Co KG

Conclusion

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is poised for steady growth, driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and the growing need for continuous patient monitoring in both developed and emerging markets.

