Self-service Kiosk Market Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Report 2028

Self-service Kiosk Market Growth & Trends

The global self-service kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 42.66 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Reduced waiting queues and time with improved customers’ shopping experiences and introduction of screen touch displays and glass technology are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In developed countries such as U.S., Germany, France, U.K. China, the adoption of self-service kiosks is increasing. Moreover, citizens are also preferring contactless payment services such as debit cards, credit cards, or NFC-enabled devices. Thus, the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Self-service Kiosk Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-service kiosk market based on offering, type, vertical, location, and region:

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Hardware segment is estimated to contribute the largest share of market revenue of more than 40% in 2021. To improve the convenience of the citizens, there is increasing adoption of self-service kiosks. This increasing demand for hardware such as keyboards, barcode scanners, card readers, printers, trackballs, video cameras, and touch screens is contributing to the market revenue.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Casino, Check-in, Banking, Ticketing, Self-order, Others.

Casino segment is estimated to contribute to the largest share to market revenue of more than 25% in 2021. There was the early adoption of the self-service casinos in the entertainment industry to replace the traditional betting methods. The casinos adopted self-service for their customers by providing membership cards. Thus, casinos contribute the highest share to the market revenue.

Self-order segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. Kiosks are used by restaurants, petrol pumps, retail stores, and many more to automate operations such as order production and delivery. This enabled customers to buy without any delay with contactless and frictionless service.

Based on the Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Banking, Financial Service, & Insurance, Transportation, Travel, & Hospitality, Retail, Entertainment, Others.

Entertainment vertical dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 25% in 2021. Gaming, stadiums, casinos, and sports betting have adopted kiosks for their customers to improve customer experience during the entertainment. Additionally, these kiosks enable efficiently automating of the administrative process.

Retail vertical is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028. Retailers are adopting advanced technology to improve the customer experience during shopping. AR and Virtual Reality (VR) technology is much effective for try and buy behavior of consumers. Additionally, kiosks remove human intervention to enable self-service and pay securely with a touchless experience.

Based on the Location Insights, the market is segmented into Outdoor and Indoor.

Outdoor segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 70% in 2021. Outdoor locations such as bus & railway stations, parking, airports, and petrol stations are early adopters of the kiosks to overcome the delay in operation and waiting queues at public places.

Indoor segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028. Indoor places such as banks, restaurants, retail stores have started installing kiosks to enable the no queue business operations and became popular among the customers.

Self-service Kiosk Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2020: McDonald started adopting self-order digital kiosks in the retail outlets. Digital kiosks enable ordering, payments, personalization, delivery, and loyalty with improved customer experience.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The self-service kiosk market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global self-service kiosk market include,

