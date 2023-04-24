Antenna Experts Launches Side Mount Dipole Antenna in India

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — For years, the high reputation of Antenna Experts has helped the company to gain many customers. With the manufacturing of new products every year, Antenna Experts aims to bring innovation to the field of the antenna. It has now launched Side Mount Dipole Antennas with good features. This antenna is omnidirectional and used in several SCADA applications.

Launch of the strong antenna for effective signal coverage

The company launched this product at one of its recent events. CEO of the company shared at the event, “We have finally come with Dipole Antennas by including high-quality materials. These VHF Side Mount Dipole Antennas are manufactured to give the maximum signal coverage. They can withstand sun rays, water, corrosion, and rust.”

CEO further added, “Our products have wide bandwidth, high handling capacity, and moderate gain. They are made according to the top industry standards by a team of skilled engineers and technicians. We also offer a long-term warranty n every product.”

Features of Side Mount Dipole Antennas

At this event, the CEO talked about the various features of the new product launched by the company. CEO said, “Our products are rust-resistant and waterproof. They do not corrode or get damaged due to handling, pressure, force, or pollutants.

Our UHF Side Mount Dipole Antennas can be used in a variety of phases. They are versatile and flexible to use in various applications. The special powder coating protects the antenna from harsh weather conditions, pollutants, and rust. We make some of the best antennas for personal and commercial use. It is easy to mount our antennas anywhere.

We have manufactured our products to provide the best performance to the customers. They need little maintenance and are affordable as well. Customers can order the products from the official website of our company. We have also provided different modes of payment for the convenience of every customer.”

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is a trusted Side Mount Dipole Antennas Manufacturer with years of excellence and expertise. It manufactures a wide range of antennas for different tasks and applications. The company is a leading Side Mount Dipole Antennas Supplier in the country. It also exports various products to international markets.

The company is well-known for making strong and durable prices. The affordable prices of the company make it the first choice for customers in the country and abroad.