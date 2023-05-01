Agrodity Offers Agri Commodity Trading of Corn, Soybean, and Wheat and Promises More Commodities in the Near Future

Los Angeles, California, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Trading in agricultural commodities offers hefty profit-making opportunities to traders and farmers. That said, it’s difficult to break into agricultural commodity trading. This challenge keeps many farmers and traders from entering the agricultural commodity market.

Agrodity brings its contemporary spot exchange platform to facilitate easier electronic trade in the agricultural industry. The firm offers trading software powered by Traypot to provide trading tools and analytics to buy and sell soybean, corn, and wheat. The company leverages its comprehensive network of exchange members, brokers, farmers, and traders to grow agricultural trading.

The spot trading firm allows traders to exchange agri commodities at the best spot prices efficiently and anonymously with guaranteed next-day delivery. With the live trading feature, traders can sell excess agricultural commodities. “Trading agricultural products have high-profit prospects if one knows their way around trade. That’s where we come into the picture. We help our trading members to purchase and sell wheat, corn, and soybean at the best spot prices.” Commented the company’s representative.

He also added, “We have a simple sign-up process that allows users to create an account. Users have to verify their identity as a legal entity or a natural person to get access within 24 hours after application submission and approval. Using an escrow account, users can trade after setting a necessary amount.”

Agrodity started in 2022, but the firm has gained popularity among local farmers and wholesale companies due to its simple and accessible application and approval process. The platform is available to everyone throughout the United States to exchange wheat, corn, and soybean. The company uses well-known firms to inspect the quality of agricultural commodities before delivery.

The company plans to offer more agricultural commodities for trade in the future. They also allow users to work with other independent companies for product assessment for peace of mind. Traders, wholesalers, brokers, and farmers interested in their trading software and spot exchange platform can find their contact details below.

About Agrodity

Agrodity is a California-based agricultural commodities spot exchange platform. The company brings together a network of brokers, trading members, farmers, and wholesale companies for agricultural commodities exchange. Agrodity allows buying and selling of wheat, corn, and soybean.

Contact Information

Website: https://agrodity.com/

Address: 5670 Wilshire Blvd, 90036, Los Angeles, California

Email: info@agrodity.com