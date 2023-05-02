The Jean-Marc and Danielle Belzile Collection of 18th & 19th Century Quebec Antiques will be Auctioned May 13 in Quebec

New Hamburg, ON, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — For the first time ever, Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will leave the cozy confines of its home province of Ontario to venture into Quebec, and with good reason. The firm will auction the outstanding Jean-Marc and Danielle Belzile collection of 18th and 19th century Quebec furniture, folk art, sculpture and Canadiana on Saturday, May the 13th.

Instead of a customary online-only sale, Miller & Miller will hold the event live, at the Marriott Courtyard West Island/Baie-d’Urfé in Quebec (20000 Route Transcanadienne, Baie-d’Urfé, QC H9X 0B3), starting at 9am Eastern time, as well as online, via LiveAuctioneers.com and MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted for the sale’s 359 lots.

“Beginning in the 1960s, Jean-Marc and Danielle Belzile set out to find the rarest, the most iconic and the most unusual antiques in all of Quebec,” said Ethan Miller, the president of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “They retained most of what they collected, and many of the highlights in this collection are documented in reference books. Collectors need to mark their calendars.”

Mr. Miller added, “This highly anticipated sale is our first outside of Ontario. Every collector knows that Quebec is the epicenter of Canada’s earliest historic treasures. We may never see a more exciting, fresh-to-the-market collection of French Canadiana anytime soon. The Belzile Collection is coming to market, and it’s an incredible opportunity for collectors everywhere.”

Two important Quebec furniture pieces, both circa 1820, are expected to finish near or at the top of the leader board for prices realized. The first is a bow-front Quebec corner cupboard with a large single-door having applied diamond motif and original blue paint (est. $10,000-$15,000). The piece is constructed with a base molding in the manner of Louis XIII and boasts great patina.

The other is a Quebec armoire in exceptional polychrome paint (est. $30,000-$40,000). The case, doors, cornice, frieze, and stiles are in a strong alligatored yellow paint, giving it the family nickname “Armoire Crocodile”. The yellow is in dramatic contrast with the deep blue found on the moldings, panel edges and lower rail. The left side is in the original untouched blue paint.

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

An original oil painting is also expected to pique bidder interest. It’s a circa 1840 oil on board landscape by Théophile Hamel (Canadian, 1817-1870), showing a log house at the side of the road and two people in the distance with hills in the background. Hamel is best known for his religious themed works and portraits of historic and notable individuals (est. $2,000-$3,000).

A sculptural 19th century Quebec stool known as the Eiffel Tower stool due to the shape of its base, an exceptional example with a thick pine top and gracefully carved legs, showing great patina and wear, with the original black over cream paint, should achieve $1,500-$2,000. Also, a circa 1830 Ile d’Orléans side chair with a Regency inspired back giving the unique “Franglais” style found only in Quebec, in early colors of deep red, ochre yellow and original blue, should hit $800-$1,000.

A circa 1940 carving of a mother bear with her cubs and a salmon, attributed to the Dubé brothers of Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Quebec, showing great detail and an original dark surface with black paint on the claws, should bring $1,000-$1,500; while a circa 1900 counter-top advertising piece of a ram made in papier-mâché, with black eyes and horns, a cream white body and a green base, is expected to sell for $500-$700. The piece exhibits strong detail and is in good condition.

A circa 1930-1959 Quebec double-sided Art Deco restaurant sign (“LUNCH”) in metal and plastic with blue and yellow bands at the curved ends and large red lettering on a yellow ground, the original iron hanging brackets intact, should breeze to $1,000-$1,500. Also, an oak and pine deed box from Lévis, Quebec, circa 1860, with a raised five-pointed star on the top and front and a raised marquetry border, the center of the star inlaid, is expected to hammer for $300-$500.

A 19th century pine bed in the Renaissance Revival style with head and footboard having two carved beavers on the arched and sculpted crest rail, found in Charlesbourg (Quebec City) in the late 1960s and attributed to the workshop of Pierre Valliere (Quebec City, 1832-1919), has an estimate of $1,000-$1,500. Also, a dramatic and colorful crazy quilt in silk and velvet, made in Quebec circa 1890, hand-sewn, with various embroidery stitches, should command $500-$700. Names and initials are included as well as images of a squirrel, teapot, birds, Saturn, Oddfellow rings, animals, flowers, snowshoes and more. Some condition issues are due to age and usage.

A Quebec 19th century child’s carved toy horse with a jointed body, in the original black and white paint, large and having carved ears and the original carved tail, showing good form, in nice condition, is estimated to settle at $1,000-$1,500. Also, a large, early 20th century decorative parcheesi board in red/blue/yellow paint with a border in alternating diagonally striped colors, with the original playing pieces (12) plus four throwing cups with dice, should make $600-$800.

An important mid-19th century Bellechasse rocking chair with the two upper back slats having heart cut-outs while the lower slat has a capucine profile, boasting a superb surface, the woven leather seat replaced, is expected to garner $1,000-$1,500; while the same estimate has been assigned to a mid-19th century single-door pine armoirette in polychrome paint (yellow, red, white, green), having a detailed cornice, a simple shaped base and the original porcelain knob.

Open-house previews will be held at the venue Thursday, May 11th, from 2-8 pm; Friday, May 12th, from 10 am to 8 pm; and Saturday, May 13th, auction day, from 8-9 am. All times Eastern.

Here is an online link to the auction: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-8X3LNV/the-jean-marc-danielle-belzile-collection.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the May 13th auction, please visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.

