10th International Conference on Clinical Pediatrics and Childcare

September 25 - 27, Prague, Czech Republic.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Pediatrics Conference 2023 is for healthcare professionals who specialize in pediatric medicine, to come together to discuss the latest research findings, present case studies and share best clinical practices, which is going to be held on September 25 – 27 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The main objective of the 10th International Conference on Clinical Pediatrics and Childcare is to provide an opportunity for pediatric healthcare professionals to stay up to date with the latest trends, innovations, and clinical practices in pediatric medicine. The motive of this event is to explore advanced pediatric procedures to focus more on the enhancement and future betterment of child health.

Conference Link: https://www.longdom.com/clinical-pediatrics

Conference Brochure: https://www.longdom.com/clinical-pediatrics/brochure

The conference’s overarching theme is Preventive care and advancement in clinical pediatrics,” which promotes healthy behaviors and prevents illnesses in children through strategies like immunizations, health education, and screenings.

Pediatrics Conference 2023 aspires to assemble an International gathering at the edges of the world for developmental pediatricians, healthcare professionals, researchers, professors, exhibitors, pediatric doctors, and nurses to share their upgraded knowledge for the advancement of pediatrics and medical healthcare.

This international conference contributes its thought-provoking scientific session such as Pediatric and Neonatal Medicine, Pediatric Surgery, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatric Nutrition, and so on.

Let’s gather and meet in Prague.

Contact Info:
M:clinicalpediatrics@longdomglobal.com

 

