CEngg Shreekant Patil Mentor at Startup India Guided Students at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Yuva Shakti Career Camp in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training under the Skill Development Department has begun organising the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Yuva Shakti Career Camp across all of the state’s districts and 288 assembly districts.

Government ITI Nashik organised the event in Nashik for students in grades 10th and 12th on May 8th, 2023. Government representatives have invited a few groups of experts.

In this session, C.Engg. Shreekant Patil, a mentor at Startup India and the chairman of NIMA Startup Hub, provided insight to students and parents why starting a business and being an entrepreneur are good career options.

He requested to get support from the recently established NIMA Startup Hub, that supports all newbies, innovators, MSMEs, and students in order to build an ecosystem in nashik.

Mr. P. M. Wakde, joint director, gave an introduction to the programme and welcomed all of the keynote speakers.

This career camp was held at Karmavir DadaSaheb Gaikwad Sabhagruh in Bhabha Nagar, Nashik, more than 2500 youngsters and their parents attended.