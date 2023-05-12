Lucintel Forecasts Biologics Safety Testing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the biologics safety testing market is projected to reach an estimated $8.2 billion by 2028 from $4.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, rising concerns over cell culture contamination, and growing R&D investment in life science segment.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in biologics safety testing market by type (endotoxin test, sterility test, mycoplasma tests, bioburden tests, residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection tests, virus safety test, and others), product & service (consumables, instrument, and services), application (vaccine development and manufacturing, monoclonal antibodies development and manufacturing, cellular & gene therapy product development and manufacturing, blood and blood product development and manufacturing, and others), and region.

“Residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection tests market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into endotoxin test, sterility test, mycoplasma tests, bioburden tests, residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection tests, virus safety test, and other. Lucintel forecasts that the residual host-cell proteins & DNA detection tests market is expected to remain the largest segment as it enables the biopharmaceutical manufacturers to demonstrate the safety and purity of their products before the regulatory authorities by testing for residual host cell proteins and DNA.

“Within the biologics safety testing market, the vaccine development and manufacturing segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the vaccine development and manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of infectious diseases and growing necessity of biologics safety testing for quality assurance.

“North America will dominate the biologics safety testing market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing investment in R&D in the biopharmaceutical industry, growing number of biological products and novel drugs, and rising awareness among population towards product safety.

Major players of biologics safety testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Charles River Laboratories, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are among the major biologics safety testing providers.

