Silicon IT Hub Started ChatGPT Integration in Custom Mobile Applications

Ahmedabad, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — ChatGPT has taken the world by storm as more people depend on it to resolve their queries, get guidance or information, and accomplish various tasks. The parent company OpenAI strives to bring newer and more advanced versions of ChatGPT to make it more intelligent than ever. In such a scenario, some forward-looking custom software development companies have started passing the benefits of ChatGPT to their clients through advanced mobile applications. Silicon IT Hub has followed suit.

Recently, the company announced that it is all set to integrate a ChatGPT-powered feature in its enterprise-grade mobile applications. The company’s vast experience of over two decades in making tailored software for different industry sectors and the expertise of its dedicated mobile app developers in using technological advancements have made it possible.

We contacted the management of Silicon IT Hub to know more about their objectives behind integrating ChatGPT in bespoke app solutions. The company’s CTO shared his thoughts on introducing ChatGPT in mobile app development. He explained,

‘At Silicon IT Hub, we always focus on advancing technologies and trends to serve our global corporate clientele with next-gen solutions. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure is equipped with cutting-edge tools. Our in-house teams are ready to add desired features by leveraging emerging technologies, including AI and IoT.’

He added, ‘As a client-oriented software development company, we have initiated the integration of ChatGPT in our tailored mobile apps. People these days use ChatGPT for almost everything! We have seen that apart from getting the necessary information about anything, ChatGPT is useful in accomplishing tasks related to measurement or calculation or resolving queries. Therefore, we decided to integrate it into our high-end, enterprise-level applications. We aim to give customers or app users across industry sectors like retail, real estate, fintech, healthcare, and transportation a ChatGPT advantage in a custom mobile application.’

The Sales Director at Silicon IT Hub highlighted points of user-friendliness and personalized experience behind integrating ChatGPT in mobile applications. He emphasized the importance of ChatGPT in driving business growth through a customer-focused application.

Silicon IT Hub is a renowned software development company that has gained popularity among entrepreneurs for providing user-friendly and feature-rich app solutions at competitive rates. Headquartered in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, Silicon IT Hub has always set new milestones in delivering tailor-made, enterprise-level solutions in web and mobile app development domains. The company strives to meet the complex business needs of its global corporate clients across different industry sectors.

