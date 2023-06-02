Ahlers & Ogletree in Atlanta will Hold Three Days of Auctions June 15th-17th, Live and Online, Plus A Preview Reception

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — A bronze sculpture by Henry Spencer Moore (British, 1898-1986), a mixed media and tempera work by Marino Marini (Italian/Swiss, 1901-1980), and an oil on canvas by John Meyer (South African/American, b. 1942) are just a few highlight lots in a three-day, three-session auction slated for June 15th, 16th & 17th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in Atlanta.

The auction, starting at 10 am Eastern all three days, will feature items from the collection of a North Carolina gentleman on Thursday, June 15th; then a Summer Fine Estates & Collections auction on Friday and Saturday, June 15th and 16th. Live gallery bidding will be held in Ahlers & Ogletree’s new location on Atlanta’s Upper West Side, at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

In official honor of the new location, conveniently situated off Howell Mill Road, near “The Works” in Atlanta, Ahlers & Ogletree is inviting the public to join them in a grand opening preview reception on Tuesday, June 13th, from 5-8 pm. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served, with viewing available while the live auction preview reception is taking place.

There is much to consider: 900-plus lots across the three days, with highlights that include important original works of art by Raoul Dufy, Thomas Dewing, Francesco Toso, Hugo Scheiber, Marino Marini, John Meyer and Leopold Gottlieb and editioned works by Henry Moore, David Hockney, Paul Gauguin, Charles Sykes, and Edith Barretto Parsons.

Sessions 2 is packed with 373 lots of Modern Art & Design, Asian arts, South African art and more. Session 3 contains 429 lots of period art and antiques from Europe, the UK and America.

The artworks by Moore, Marini and Meyer all have identical pre-sale estimates of $20,000-$30,000 and are in Session 2. All three sessions, however, have superb, quality merchandise.

The bronze sculpture on a black marble base by Henry Spencer Moore is titled Two Torsos and depicts two torsos in movement. It’s from an original 1960 plaster cast, is 6 ¾ inches tall, signed to the top of the base, and shows an “H. Noack Berlin” impressed foundry mark to the right side.

The mixed media and tempera on wove paper by Marino Marini is titled Cavallo e Cavaliere and depicts two figures and a horse. It’s pencil signed lower right and is housed in a 36 inch by 28 ¼ inch frame. There is a Joseph Wolpe Fine Art Gallery (Cape Town, South Africa) label en verso.

The circa 1980 oil on canvas painting by John Meyer is titled The Valley in June and depicts a mountain landscape with farmland and houses in the foreground. Measuring 24 inches by 30 inches (canvas, less frame), the work is signed to the lower left and signed and titled en verso.

Other Session 2 star lots include a gouache on paper by Raoul Dufy (French, 1877-1953), titled Raoul et Berthe dans l’Atelier (Raoul and Berthe in the Studio), depicting two seated figures against large windows, pencil signed lower right (est. $15,000-$25,000); and a large acrylic on canvas by Steve Lyall Penley (American, b. 1964), titled Member New York Stock Exchange, depicting a statue of George Washington with Wall Street landmarks in the background, signed to the lower right and impressive at 60 inches by 48 inches, unframed (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Also offered will be a color lithograph on paper by David Hockney (English, b. 1937), titled Bora Bora, depicting a colorful tropical scene, pencil signed, dated and numbered (“74/100”) lower left, in a 34 ¼ inch by 48 inch frame (est. $10,000-$15,000); and a platinum and diamond engagement/wedding set with a solitaire brilliant cut diamond weighing 1.25 carats, of G-color and VS-1 quality, plus a platinum wedding band, both marked fort quality (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Session 3 highlights will include a pastel on medium light brown paper by Thomas Wilmer Dewing (American, 1851-1938), titled Study in Orange and Rose (1909), exhibited at The Brooklyn Museum in New York from March – June 1996 (est. $20,000-$30,000); and an oil on canvas painting by William Posey Silva (American, 1859-1948), titled Picking Cotton on a Southern Plantation, depicting a cottage with figures in the background of a cotton field, artist signed lower left, measuring 20 inches by 30 inches (canvas, less frame) (est. $18,000-$24,000).

Also up for bid will be a silvered and gilded cast bronze oversized dealership sculpture by Charles Robinson Sykes (U.K.,1875-1950), titled Spirit of Ecstasy (circa 1935), depicting the legendary Rolls-Royce hood mascot, 27 inches tall, designed in 1911 (est. $10,000-$20,000); and an 18th century Continental hand-woven wool verdure Aubusson tapestry depicting a chinoiserie scene with a pagoda and cranes in a lush landscape of palm trees (est. $12,000-$15,000). The tapestry is folded and hemmed; the full size is 8 feet 7 inches by 9 feet 7 inches.

Session 1 will consist of items from the North Carolina estate, designed by the noted architect William Roy Wallace for the Millis family of High Point. It will feature a thoughtfully curated array of designer furniture, decorative arts, rugs, clocks, books and more. More than 200 lots will be pulled directly from the halls of this important estate home, spanning over 6,800 square feet.

Featured lots will include a pair of exquisitely carved giltwood fauteuils (or armchairs in the Louis XVI taste), attributed to Georges Jacobs (French, 1749-1814), with modern blue and cream upholstery and accent pillows (est. $6,000-$10,000); and a pair of Kindel Irish Georgian Collection camelback sofas, each one having Schumacher Chinoiserie Royale upholstery in the Jonquil colorway, with five accent pillows and down filled seat cushions (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Also offered in Session 1 will be a third quarter 18th century gilt bronze Louis XVI cartel clock by Jean Baptiste Baillon III (French, d. 1772), surmounted by an urn and having an enamel dial with Roman numerals and laurel swags (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a vintage Louis Vuitton Alzer 70 hardcase trunk in monogrammed canvas with leather trim and brass hardware, opening to two levels with straps (est. $2,000-$4,000). The trunk is 18 ½ inches by 28 inches by 8 ½ inches.

Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletree’s popular online bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In addition to the grand opening preview reception on Tuesday, June 13th, from 5-8 pm, live gallery previews will be held Monday, June 12th to Wednesday, June 14th, from 10-5; as well as on auction days, June 15th thru June 17th, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. No appointment is required.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the three-day, three-session auction slated for June 15th, 16th & 17th, online and live in Atlanta, visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest & Facebook.

