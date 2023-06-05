Bosch Sensortec BMI323 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Featured by Future Electronics in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Bosch Sensortec BMI323 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The BMI323 has integrated features that make development faster and easier for OEMs. For example, the BMI323 already includes Bosch Sensortec’s plug-and-play step counter software, so customers don’t need to spend time developing their own algorithms. Other features include motion detection that can turn subsystems on or off when a device, such as a TV remote control, is put down or picked up, thus reducing overall power consumption.

To learn more about the IMU, including more tech specs and features, please visit: www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/bosch-sensortec-bmi323-imu. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: https://www.FutureElectronics.com

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

