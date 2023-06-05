Praxis Establishes Dominance as the Best Data Science Institute in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jun-5 — /EPR Network/ — Praxis’s journey to dominance has been paved with remarkable achievements, setting new standards in data science education. The institute’s relentless pursuit of academic and professional excellence has earned it the trust and recognition of students, industry experts, and corporate partners alike.

Praxis’s success can be attributed to several key factors. First and foremost is its world-class faculty comprising accomplished industry practitioners and renowned academicians. These experts bring a wealth of knowledge and real-world experience, providing students with invaluable insights into the dynamic field of data science.

The institute’s curriculum is meticulously designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, equipping students with the practical skills and tools needed to tackle complex data challenges. Praxis’s emphasis on experiential learning ensures that students gain hands-on experience by working on real-world projects, preparing them to hit the ground running in their careers.

Furthermore, Praxis boasts strong industry connections, collaborating closely with leading organizations to offer students industry exposure, internships, and placement opportunities. This strong industry integration helps students develop a deep understanding of industry needs and trends, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in the job market.

Praxis’s dominance in Kolkata’s data science education landscape is not only reflected in its exceptional academic offerings but also in the success of its alumni. Graduates of Praxis have secured coveted positions in top-tier companies, leading research institutions, and renowned organizations worldwide. Their achievements stand as a testament to the institute’s commitment to producing industry-ready professionals.

As Praxis continues to lead the way in data science education, it remains dedicated to fostering innovation, promoting research, and driving the growth of the data science ecosystem in Kolkata. The institute’s mission is to shape the future of data science by equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to tackle complex challenges and make a meaningful impact.

For more information about Praxis and its data science programs, please visit https://praxis.ac.in/data-science-courses-and-pgp-in-kolkata/.

Praxis is a renowned data science education provider committed to delivering cutting-edge education, research, and training programs. With a focus on practical learning and industry relevance, Praxis prepares students for successful careers in the field of data science. Through its rigorous curriculum, experienced faculty, and strong industry partnerships, Praxis has established itself as the best Data Science Institute in Kolkata.

