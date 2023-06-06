Bulgarian Artist Atanas Matsoureff Wins 1st Place in Art and Color 365 Magazine’s Watercolor Art Competition

Watercolor artist Atanas Matsoureff of Sofia, Bulgaria, has won 1st Place in Art and Color 365 Magazine’s recent watercolor art competition.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Atanas Matsoureff, an artist from Sofia, Bulgaria, has been announced as the winner of Art and Color 365 Magazine’s International Watercolor Art Competition. Art and Color 365 is a new magazine that celebrates art in every aspect of life and holds monthly international art competitions.

Matsoureff’s winning entry, “N52,” measures 22 by 28 inches and is an impressive rendering of a residence with bright light on exposed stucco and brick exteriors. The painting is an excellent example of what Matsoureff is best known for, striking watercolor paintings in various genres, including landscapes, architecture, still lifes, figural pieces, and drawings.

Matsoureff’s work has been shown in 56 joint and 17 solo art exhibitions, winning prestigious awards worldwide. Additionally, many of his paintings are in museums and private collections.

Inspired by nature, Matsoureff looks for beauty in the simple things around him. “I try to capture the spirit of each element, to reach its essence beyond the superficial reality,” he says. “After looking at a scene or object, I will suddenly feel that I know what I have to do with a painting.”

Virginia Bayes, Editor-in-Chief of Art and Color 365 Magazine stated, “We received hundreds of entries in our Watercolor Competition from an array of artists, but it’s easy to see why Matsoureff’s work won the top prize. He is a master of watercolor, a difficult medium to use, and his balance of realism and artistry translates to remarkable paintings that capture the viewer’s interest.”

About Art and Color 365

Art and Color 365 is a bi-monthly digital magazine celebrating artists and artistic lifestyles. They want to share ideas and inspiration to bring an artistic viewpoint into every aspect of life.

View Matsoureff’s winning entry online at www.artandcolor365.com or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/atanas.matsoureff.