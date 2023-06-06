Future Electronics Unveils New EV Charging Brochure

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jun-6 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is launching an all-new EV Charging Station brochure showcasing a curated selection of products to assists in new designs.

Part of the recently-released IoT Designer Guide, this new EV Charging brochure showcases many different product offerings from key supplier partners.

As EV charging stations become a critical part of the infrastructure for greener transportation, it is important to design with the latest wireless connectivity and sensor technologies to provide more design options and flexibility for EV charging station designs.

To learn more and to secure your digital copy of the new guide, please follow this link: www.FutureElectronics.com/our-solutions/iot-designer-guide/ev-charging. Stay tuned for more digital brochures in the near future.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

