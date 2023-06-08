Country-Wise Analysis of the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market and Growth Drivers

The market for soft magnetic nanocrystal materials is expected to reach US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and then grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to US$ 17.5 billion by the end of 2032. The auto industry is preparing to provide new growth opportunities to the market. The market for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials refers to materials with nanoscale grain size that have excellent soft magnetic properties such as high permeability and low coercivity. These materials are commonly used in the production of electrical components like transformers, inductors, and motors.

The growing demand for energy-efficient electrical components, which require materials with high magnetic properties, is driving the market for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials. Other market drivers include rising demand for renewable energy sources, increased adoption of electric vehicles, and an increase in industrial automation.The market is expected to expand further in the coming years, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient electrical components and increased use of renewable energy sources. However, the market faces a number of challenges, including high production costs and limited raw material availability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global demand for one-dimensional nano crystalline soft magnetic materials to propel growth through 2031.
  • Applications likely to abound across portable transformers by 2031.
  • Automotive Sector is poised to register a CAGR of ~10% over the next 10 years.
  • East Asia remains the highest consumer in APEJ, with the epicenter in China.
  • The United States remains the leading consumer of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials in North America.
  • Germany to remain the dominating country in Europe

Competitive Landscape

Businesses use strategic joint ventures to grow their market share and profitability. In order to improve the capabilities of their products, they are also buying up start-ups developing related technologies.

  • The launch of a highly effective ferrite with the lowest power loss in the world was announced by LG Innotek for 2020. In comparison to regular ferrite, the high-efficiency ferrite created by LG Innotek has a maximum 40% lower power loss from heat.
  • At the Metglas Yasugi Works plant, Hitachi Metals Ltd. successfully put into operation a new FINEMET Ribbon production line.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Hitachi Metal
  • Advanced Technology
  • VACUUMSCHMELZE
  • Qingdao Yunlu
  • China Amorphous Technology
  • Henan Zhongyue
  • Foshan Huaxin
  • Londerful New Material
  • Orient Group
  • Bomatec
  • OJSC MSTATOR

Key Questions in Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report:

  • What are the current scenarios and key trends in the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Industry?
  • What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base?
  • What are the key categories and future potential of Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials?
  • What are the key Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium, and long term?
  • What is the size of the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Country-wise Insights

The nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market can be analyzed based on various countries and regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

  • North America is the largest market for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials due to the presence of major players and the high demand for energy-efficient electrical components in the region. The United States is the largest contributor to the market growth in North America, followed by Canada.
  • Europe is the second-largest market for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical components and the growth of renewable energy sources in the region. Germany, France, and the UK are the major contributors to the market growth in Europe.
  • The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical components and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources in countries like China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the increasing investment by major players in this region is also contributing to the growth of the nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market in this region.
  • Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness steady growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical components and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. However, the market growth in these regions is hindered by the lack of proper infrastructure and the limited availability of raw materials.

