Network Attached Storage (NAS) Industry is Poised to Embark on a Positive Trajectory, Documenting a 14% Value CAGR by 2033

Key Segments Covered in Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Report

  • Network Attached Storage Market by Solution :
  • Network Attached Storage Hardware
  • Network Attached Storage Software
  • Network Attached Storage Market by Design :
  • Network Attached Storage from 1 to 8 Bays
  • Network Attached Storage from 8 to 12 Bays
  • Network Attached Storage from 12 to 20 Bays
  • Network Attached Storage of more than 20-Bays
  • Network Attached Storage Market by Product :
  • Enterprise Network Attached Storage Solutions
  • Midmarket Network Attached Storage Solutions
  • Network Attached Storage Market by Storage Solution :
  • Scale-up Network Attached Storage
  • Scale-out Network Attached Storage
  • Network Attached Storage Market by Deployment Type :
  • On-premises Network Attached Storage
  • Remote Network Attached Storage
  • Hybrid Network Attached Storage
  • Network Attached Storage Market by End-User Industry :
  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Consumer Goods and Retail
  • Telecommunications and ITES
  • Healthcare
  • Energy
  • Government
  • Education and Research
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Manufacturing
  • Business and Consulting
  • Other End-User Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Food Processing, and Logistics)
  • Network Attached Storage Market by Region :
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa            

Key Players

  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • NetApp, Inc.
  • HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
  • Hitachi, Ltd
  • WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
  • SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
  • NETGEAR, Inc.

