Discover the Best Furniture for Your Child’s Room at Ashley Homestore in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — To ensure that your child has a comfortable and safe space, Ashley HomeStore provides an extensive range of furniture and storage solutions designed specifically for kids of all ages. The furniture is crafted from high-quality, child-friendly materials that prioritize both comfort and safety.

About the Store:

Ashley HomeStore, Killeen, is a family-owned furniture store that provides high-quality furniture for every room. They have a remarkable collection of kids’ furniture, which includes beds, study tables, accessories, and more.

Kids Room Essentials

  • A variety of bed types to choose from: upholstered, panel, storage, sleigh, poster, and metal beds
  • Different sizes and styles of dressers and chests: medium, large, narrow, wide, and short
  • Bunk beds and loft beds with added features such as storage and ladders
  • Storage furniture, including storage benches, toy organizers, and shelf bookcases
  • A variety of seating options, such as chaise lounges, upholstered chairs, etc.
  • A range of desk options, including desks with benches, hutches, stools, and student desks
  • Comfortable mattresses for children of all ages
  • Table and chair sets, as well as play tables
  • Lighting and wall décor options such as wall art, table lamps, floor lamps, and fun-shaped lamps like unicorns, elephants, penguins, and moons.

Benefits of Purchasing From the Store

  • Wide range of top-quality furniture options available
  • Cheerful and lively designs specifically for kids’ rooms
  • Highly-rated white glove delivery services offered in the area
  • Personalized appointments with expert staff
  • Frequent deals and promotions available
  • Easy-to-use website featuring an extensive online selection
  • Exceptional customer support and assistance
  • Secure and convenient online payment options
  • 12-month special financing plans available
  • All products undergo rigorous safety testing to ensure quality

For more information on kids’ room essentials, visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543 (Phone: 254-634-5900) or 2301 Imperial Drive, Killeen, TX 76541 (Phone: 254-690-8721). You can also visit www.killeenfurniture.com or check out the latest deals and offers on facebook.

